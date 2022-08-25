TODAY
EVENTS
– The Center Stage Production team will host their inaugural season of youth art performance programming with the production of “Seize the Day” at the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts, 754 Plumas Street, Yuba City, starting at 7 p.m. Under the direction of Corey and Morgan Kersting, students from 7-14 years of age will perform a musical theater concert review. This program is made possible by a grant from Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Overeaters Anonymous will via Zoom, starting at 7 p.m. To join the meeting, visit https://tinyurl.com/w6vr6fym and enter meeting ID: 896 7878 3636 and passcode: 022071. For more information, call 415-246-0064.
SATURDAY
EVENTS
– The Kiwanis Early Risers Club of Yuba City will host the 20th annual Brews, Blues and BBQ event at the Yuba-Sutter Fairgrounds, 442 Franklin Ave., Yuba City.
Included with a ticket are unlimited samples of micro-brews, cider and wine; choice of ribs (half a rack), a tri-tip sandwich with beans and coleslaw or a personal pizza from Rolling Stone Pizza Co.; and soda and water.
There will also be live music. Tickets cost $60 in advance or $70 at the door. All proceeds go back to the youth in the community. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.brewsbluesandbbq.org.
– The Yuba City Certified Farmers Market will take place from 8 a.m. to noon at the corner of Plumas Boulevard and C Street in Yuba City. This week, the event will also include a car show. For more information, visit the Yuba City Certified Farmers Market Facebook page.
– The Center Stage Production team will host their inaugural season of youth art performance programming with the production of “Seize the Day” at the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts, 754 Plumas Street, Yuba City, starting at 7 p.m. Under the direction of Corey and Morgan Kersting, students from 7-14 years of age will perform a musical theater concert review. This program is made possible by a grant from Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture.
– Tom Galvin, Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture’s musician-in-residence, will host Solo Sessions featuring singers/songwriters from around the country sharing their work.
The event will take place on the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page and YouTube channel, starting at 1 p.m.
– SAYLove will host a community cleanup day sponsored by Assemblyman Gallagher and Congressman Doug LaMalfa. Those interested in participating are asked to meet at Hope Point Nazarene Church, 600 N. George Washington Boulevard, Yuba City, at 7:30 a.m. before heading out to cleanup sites. Lunch will be provided after the cleanup.
For more information, call 530-682-5348.