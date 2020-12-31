The following events have been reported to us by organizers or have been taken from websites. As far as we know, these events are still set to continue as planned. Events that have been canceled or postponed will be marked as such. If an event has been canceled due to the coronavirus, please notify us by emailing adnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com.
CLOSURES
– A number of Yuba County offices have been closed since Dec. 24 and reopen Jan. 3 for the holidays. Operations necessary to public safety will continue without pause. Work related to COVID-19 contact tracing and investigation will continue most days, with staff dedicated to that work taking Christmas and New Year’s days off.
– Most federal, state and local government offices, banks and some private businesses will be closed on New Year’s Day.
– The Appeal-Democrat plans to have all its employees enjoy a holiday with their families New Year’s Day. The newspaper offices at 1530 Ellis Lake Drive, Marysville, will be closed all day Friday. Staff members will use a schedule of early production deadlines for products, but delivery times will remain unchanged. The Friday Appeal-Democrat will be printed several hours early, Thursday evening. The Saturday morning Appeal-Democrat will be printed late Thursday night.
TODAY
EVENTS
– The Grand Island Fire Protection District will host their annual New Year’s Day breakfast at the station, located at 359 Main St. in Grimes, from 8-11 a.m. Due to current COVID-19 restrictions, the meal will be served by the firemen this year instead of the traditional serve-yourself buffet and masks will be required. There will also be a curbside option available for those that have trouble with mobility. The meal is free but donations in any amount will be accepted. All proceeds from the meal will go toward the district’s scholarship fund. For more information, contact the Sacramento River Fire Protection District Grand Island Station at 437-2502.
NOTICE
– Due to the first Friday being New Year’s Day, the Yuba City Police Department’s monthly drug take-back event will be on the following Friday, Jan. 8, from 9-11 a.m. behind the Senior Center, 777 Ainsley Ave., Yuba City. This drive-through drop-off event allows people to turn in their unused or expired medication for safe disposal. No liquids or needles will be accepted. Medication can be left in the original container or inside a ziplock bag.
SATURDAY
EVENTS
– Swan Tours, led by California Department of Fish and Wildlife naturalists, will take place from 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m. in Yuba County rice fields. This is an excursion into a prime Pacific Flyway overwintering grounds. Tours focus on the ancient tundra swan but participants could also see an assortment of geese, ducks, shorebirds and raptors. Each tour lasts about two hours. For more information, visit www.wildlife.ca.gov/regions/2/swan-tours.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Twin Cities Codependents Anonymous will meet at 1 p.m. in the patio room at First Lutheran Church, 850 Cooper Ave., Yuba City. For more information, call 971-239-9915.
We hope you find this daily calendar of local events helpful. You can help by notifying us of any events that should be listed for the general public. Email us at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com or call 749-6552 Please make sure to provide contact information. Thanks!
(Are you a club or organization that meets regularly? We can include that ... let us know.)