The following events have been reported to us by organizers or have been taken from websites. As far as we know, these events are still set to continue as planned. Events that have been canceled or postponed will be marked as such. If an event has been canceled due to the coronavirus, please notify us by emailing adnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com.
TODAY
EVENTS
– Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture will host Artist’s Alchemy at 4 p.m. on the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page and YouTube channel. James Ochsner, director of the Sutter County Library, will be the special guest.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Sutter County Board of Supervisors will meet at 3 p.m. For more information on how to join the meeting or view the agenda, visit www.suttercounty.org.
– The Marysville Joint Unified School District board of trustees will have a special meeting at 4:30 p.m. via teleconference. For more information on how to join the meeting or view the agenda, visit www.mjusd.com.
– The Yuba City Unified School District governing board will meet at 7 p.m. For more information on how to join the meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.ycusd.org.
– The Reclamation District Number 1660 board of trustees will meet at 2 p.m. via teleconference. It’s asked that people call 696-0349 for the call number.
– CANCELED: The Yuba City Council special meeting/budget workshop has been canceled. The next regular council meeting is scheduled for Jan. 19 at 6 p.m.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Anon Twin Cities will meet from 7-8:30 p.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
WEDNESDAY
EVENTS
– The Yuba-Sutter Economic Development Corporation will host a free webinar on emergency preparedness for local businesses and nonprofits from 9-10 a.m. To register for the event, visit www.chamberorganizer.com/Calendar/moreinfo_responsive.php?eventid=383753&org_id=YUBA.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Sutter Cemetery District board will meet at 8:30 a.m. in the administrative building at 7200 Butte Ave., Sutter.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Anon will meet from 10-11 a.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
We hope you find this daily calendar of local events helpful. You can help by notifying us of any events that should be listed for the general public. Email us at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com or call 749-6552 Please make sure to provide contact information. Thanks!
(Are you a club or organization that meets regularly? We can include that ... let us know.)