The following events have been reported to us by organizers or have been taken from websites. As far as we know, these events are still set to continue as planned. Events that have been canceled or postponed will be marked as such. If an event has been canceled due to the coronavirus, please notify us by emailing adnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com.
TODAY
EVENTS
–U.S. Rep. John Garamendi will host a virtual town hall meeting at 7 p.m. to discuss the articles of impeachment that were introduced in the House on Monday and President Trump’s incitement of a violent insurrection on the U.S. Capitol on January 6. Those interested in participating in the meeting must register online at https://ushr.zoomgov.com/webinar/register/WN_7XX_eEavTiKmN2UfPE930w. To pre-submit a question to be discussed during the meeting, visit https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdG8yncZkmJsi5SsF8Bvl8RNThSwefv3EI2JYNwrH77ACxR-g/viewform.
– The Yuba-Sutter Economic Development Corporation will host a free webinar on emergency preparedness for local businesses and nonprofits from 9-10 a.m. To register for the event, visit www.chamberorganizer.com/Calendar/moreinfo_responsive.php?eventid=383753&org_id=YUBA.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Sutter Cemetery District board will meet at 8:30 a.m. in the administrative building at 7200 Butte Ave., Sutter.
– The Colusa County Board of Education will meet in the large conference room located at 345 Fifth St. in Colusa, at 4 p.m. To observe social distancing recommendations, the meeting will be accessible via teleconference and members of the public are encouraged to participate. To listen to the meeting, call 669-900-9128 or visit https://zoom.us/j/956848001 and enter meeting ID: 956 848 001. Participants are asked to mute their phone or microphone when they are not speaking. To participate in the Public Input portions of the meeting, or comment on a specific agenda item, text your name to 632-0263 and the Chair will recognize you when it is your turn to speak. For more information, call 458-0350.
– The Marysville City Council will have a special meeting at 3 p.m. For more information on how to join the meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.marysville.ca.us.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Anon will meet from 10-11 a.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
THURSDAY
EVENTS
– The Wild & Scenic Film Festival will take place virtually this year and feature more than 100 environmental and adventure films. The event will take place through Jan. 24 and also feature activist workshops, an art exhibition, youth programs and opportunities to interact with filmmakers and special guests. The South Yuba River Citizens League hosts and produces the festival to raise funds for conservation work. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.wildandscenicfilmfestival.org.
– The University Cooperative Extension will host a virtual San Joaquin Valley Almond Day at 9 a.m. Registration costs $15. To register, visit https://ucanr.edu/survey/survey.cfm?surveynumber=32644.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
–The Sutter-Yuba Behavioral Health Behavioral Health advisory board will meet via conference call at 5 p.m. To join the call, dial 1-888-363-4735 – the access code is 1871333.
– The Sutter County Public Works/Support Services Committee will meet at 8:30 a.m. For more information on how to join the meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.suttercounty.org.
– The Yuba Community College District board will have a training and development session at 9 a.m. For more information on how to join the virtual meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.yccd.edu.
– The Yuba Community College District board of trustees will meet at 5 p.m. For more information on how to join the virtual meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.yccd.edu.
– The Marysville City Council will have a special meeting at 8:30 a.m. For more information on how to join the meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.marysville.ca.us.
We hope you find this daily calendar of local events helpful. You can help by notifying us of any events that should be listed for the general public. Email us at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com or call 749-6552 Please make sure to provide contact information. Thanks!
(Are you a club or organization that meets regularly? We can include that ... let us know.)