TODAY
EVENTS
– Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture will host a gallery exhibit opening reception for January’s guest artist Suzon Lucore in The Gallery at Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture, 624 E Street, Marysville, from 5-7 p.m. Suzon grew up in Rio Oso, went to East Nicolaus High School and attended Yuba College and CCAC in San Francisco. Although she is also a muralist, Suzon’s current subject matter deals with social issues. For the last five years, she has been painting portraits of the unhoused. Each of their stories is unique and her large vivid paintings tell a story of their survival skills and coping with living on the streets, river bottoms, or wherever they can safely lay their heads. For more information, call 530-742-2787 or visit www.yubasutterarts.org.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– The Widowed Persons Group of Sutter-Yuba will meet at Ocean Fish & Chips, 1601 B Street, Marysville, starting at 1 p.m. For more information, call Membership Chairperson Marlene Plaxco at 530-695-1821.
SATURDAY
EVENTS
– The Emmanuel Family Worship Center will host their 23rd Martin Lurther King Jr. Day Unity March. The event will begin at 446 Second Street, Yuba City at 10 a.m. The march will travel over the Twin Rivers Memorial Bridge before ending with a program at New Beginnings Wesleyan Church, 616 C Street, Marysville, starting at 11 a.m. The theme of this year’s march is "The Next Generation – I Have A Dream". The event is free to attend and open to the public.
ONGOING
– The Gray Lodge, located at 3207 Rutherford Road, Gridley, is open from sunrise to sunset. Gray Lodge is located along the Pacific Flyway and wildlife can be viewed year-round. Some of the activities available include hunting, self-guided nature trail and wildlife viewing. For more information, visit www.wildlife.ca.gov/lands/places-to-visit/gray-lodge-wa, call 846-7500 between 7 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday or call 530-846-7505 Saturday and Sunday.
– The Colusa National Wildlife Refuge, located at 2180 State Highway 20, Colusa, is open year-round. The Auto tour and Wetland walk are open year-round one hour before sunrise and one hour after sunset. Some activities visitors can enjoy include an auto tour, observation deck and observation walkway, trails, photographer and photo blind (by reservation) and hunting (in the designated area). For more information, visit www.fws.gov/refuge/colusa.