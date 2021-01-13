The following events have been reported to us by organizers or have been taken from websites. As far as we know, these events are still set to continue as planned. Events that have been canceled or postponed will be marked as such. If an event has been canceled due to the coronavirus, please notify us by emailing adnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com.
TODAY
EVENTS
– The Wild & Scenic Film Festival will take place virtually this year and feature more than 100 environmental and adventure films. The event will take place through Jan. 24 and also feature activist workshops, an art exhibition, youth programs and opportunities to interact with filmmakers and special guests. The South Yuba River Citizens League hosts and produces the festival to raise funds for conservation work. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.wildandscenicfilmfestival.org.
– The University Cooperative Extension will host a virtual San Joaquin Valley Almond Day at 9 a.m. Registration costs $15. To register, visit https://ucanr.edu/survey/survey.cfm?surveynumber=32644.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Sutter-Yuba Behavioral Health Behavioral Health advisory board will meet via conference call at 5 p.m. To join the call, dial 1-888-363-4735 – the access code is 1871333.
– The Sutter County Public Works/Support Services Committee will meet at 8:30 a.m. For more information on how to join the meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.suttercounty.org.
– The Yuba Community College District board will have a training and development session at 9 a.m. For more information on how to join the virtual meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.yccd.edu.
– The Yuba Community College District board of trustees will meet at 5 p.m. For more information on how to join the virtual meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.yccd.edu.
– The Marysville City Council will have a special meeting at 8:30 a.m. For more information on how to join the meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.marysville.ca.us.
FRIDAY
EVENTS
–The NorCal Asset Solutions Blood Drive, through Vitalant, will be from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. in the conference room at 1095 Stafford Way, Suite K, Yuba City. Facial coverings are required to donate and appointments are requested to accommodate for social distancing. To make an appointment, visit www.donors.vitalant.org or call 893-5433.
– There will be a “Let them Play” rally at 4 p.m. at LaVanche Hursch Park, 308 Fifth St., Arbuckle. Colusa County athletes will join high schools across the state to fight for sports. It’s asked that participants wear a mask, a jersey or school colors and social distance.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
–The Marysville City Council will have a special meeting at 1 p.m. For more information on how to join the meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.marysville.ca.us.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
–Overeaters Anonymous will meet at 7 p.m. at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 1390 Franklin Road, Yuba City. For more information, call 415-246-0064.