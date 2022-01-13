TODAY
EVENTS
– Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture, in collaboration with Tri-County Diversity, will offer monthly movies on the second Tuesday of every month at the Burrows Theater, 630 E St., Marysville. This month, “But I’m A Cheerleader” will be screened. A $5 donation is suggested. For more information, call 530-763-2413.
– The California Retired Teachers of Yuba, Sutter and Colusa counties will host a day trip to the Gibson Mansion and Gardens in Woodland. Admission is $5 and the tour will last about 1.5 hours. Following the tour, the group will meet for lunch at Applebees in Woodland before visiting the Biblical Archaeology. Those interested in attending should meet in the Old KMart parking lot on Gray Avenue in Yuba City at 8:30 a.m. For more information, call Gail Hanlin at 530-300-7787 or Lelah Holmes at 530 742-3325.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Due to COVID-19, Overeaters Anonymous will not meet in person at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church until further notice. For more information, call 415-246-0064.
SATURDAY
EVENTS
– A show featuring beverages and specialty drinks and songs by local “crooners,” including cast members Alex Cesena, Kelly Cunningham, Matt DeMeritt and Alex Mazerolle as well as special guest performers including Marysville City Councilman Stuart Gilchrist and Chamber of Commerce CEO Marni Sanders, will be held at the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts, 754 Plumas St., Yuba City. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show will start at 7 p.m. Tickets are available online at www.yubasutterarts.org. Tickets will also be available at the door as space allows. For more information, call 742-2787.
– The Marysville-Yuba City branch of the American Association of University Women will hold its monthly meeting at Hillcrest Catering, 210 Julie Drive, Yuba City. Doors open at 9:30 a.m. and the meeting will begin at 10 a.m. pandemic. Brunch will be provided and will include eggs, potatoes, bacon, sausage, toast, fruit salad, coffee and tea. Admission costs $20 and is payable at the door. For more information, call 530-632-7052 or email gdcary1@yahoo.com.
– The Marysville Info Center will host a “Treasure & Larry” open house event at 317 Fourth St., Marysville, from 1-3 p.m. The event will feature the many hidden treasures of Larry Rains, an active treasure hunter and member of the Yuba-Sutter History 101 Facebook page. Rains will also give a special presentation about when and where his medal detector has taken him while looking for treasures. The event is free but donations will be accepted. For more information, call 530-740-2418.
ONGOING
– The Gray Lodge, located at 3207 Rutherford Road, Gridley, is open from sunrise to sunset. Gray Lodge is located along the Pacific Flyway and wildlife can be viewed year-round. Some of the activities available include hunting, self-guided nature trail and wildlife viewing. For more information, visit www.wildlife.ca.gov/lands/places-to-visit/gray-lodge-wa, call 846-7500 between 7 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday or call 530-846-7505 Saturday and Sunday.
– The Colusa National Wildlife Refuge, located at 2180 State Highway 20, Colusa, is open year-round. The Auto tour and Wetland walk are open year-round one hour before sunrise and one hour after sunset. Some activities visitors can enjoy include an auto tour, observation deck and observation walkway, trails, photographer and photo blind (by reservation) and hunting (in the designated area). For more information, visit www.fws.gov/refuge/colusa.
