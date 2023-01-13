SATURDAY
EVENTS
– The Emmanuel Family Worship Center will host their 23rd Martin Lurther King Jr. Day Unity March. The event will begin at 446 Second Street, Yuba City at 10 a.m. The march will travel over the Twin Rivers Memorial Bridge before ending with a program at New Beginnings Wesleyan Church, 616 C Street, Marysville, starting at 11 a.m. The theme of this year’s march is "The Next Generation – I Have A Dream". The event is free to attend and open to the public.
MONDAY
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Overeaters Anonymous will meet via Zoom, starting at 7 p.m. To join the meeting, visit https://tinyurl.com/8829hfvv and enter meeting ID: 960 0344 1708 and passcode: 393429. For more information, call 635-5034.
CLUB MEETINGS
– The Live Oak Lions Club will meet at 9826 Live Oak Boulevard, Live Oak, starting at 6:30 p.m. The club meets every Monday, except Memorial Day, Labor Day and other holidays that may fall on a Monday.
– The Feather River Tea Party Patriots will hold a meeting at Crossroads Community Church, 445 B St., Yuba City. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the meeting starts at 6:30 p.m. This month’s meeting will feature guest speaker Steven Meyer, a former Sutter County Grand Jury member. There is no membership requirement and all are welcome to attend. For more information, call Larry or Carla at 755-4409.
– The Daughters of Leisure (DOLs) will hold their monthly luncheon at Hillcrest Catering, 210 Julie Drive, Yuba City. Doors open at 11 a.m. and the meeting will begin at 11:30 a.m. The buffet luncheon cost is $20 per person and reservations are required. For more information, call Mona Routzong at 530-218-7758.
TUESDAY
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– CONTINUED: The Building a Better Partnership Board meeting has been continued. The next regular meeting is scheduled to take place Tuesday, April 18, starting at 3 p.m. For more information, call 530-671-0220.
– The Yuba Water Agency Board of Directors will hold a meeting in the board chambers at the Yuba County Government Center, 915 Eighth Street, Marysville, starting at 9 a.m. The meeting will also be accessible via Zoom. For more information, call 530-741-5038 or email anix@yubawater.org.
– The Sutter County Health and Welfare Committee will hold a meeting at 1160 Civic Center Blvd., Suite A, Yuba City, starting at 8:30 a.m. For more information, visit www.suttercounty.org.
– The Marysville Joint Unified School District Board of Trustees will hold a meeting in the boardroom at the district office, 1919 B Street, Marysville, starting at 4:30 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.mjusd.com.
– The Yuba City Council will hold a meeting in the council chambers at City Hall, 1201 Civic Center Boulevard, Yuba City, starting at 6 p.m. The meeting will also be accessible via Zoom. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.yubacity.net.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Anon Twin Cities will meet from 7-8:30 p.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
– New Beginnings Codependents Anonymous will meet at 7 p.m. at Cornerstone Community Church, 700 Washington Ave., Yuba City. For more information, call 530-275-1478.
– Gamblers Anonymous will hold a weekly meeting at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 1390 Franklin Road, Room C, Yuba City, from 7-8:30 p.m. This is an “open” meeting and masks are required to attend.
– The Parents of Addicted Loved Ones support group will hold a meeting at Adventure Church of Yuba City, 876 W. Onstott Frontage Road, Yuba City, from 6:30-8 p.m. Zoom invites are also available for those that are interested. For more information, call Adventure Church Yuba City at 530-822-9216.
– Take off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS) will meet at Yuba County Health & Human Services, 5730 Packard Street, Suite 100, Marysville. Weigh in begins at 10 a.m. and the meeting will start at 11 a.m. For more information, call 530-742-7013.
CLUB MEETINGS
– The Yuba City Early Risers Kiwanis Club will meet at 6:45 a.m. at Carmine’s, 229 Clark Ave., Yuba City. The club meets every Tuesday morning.
– Good Vibrations Square Dance Club will meet at the Marysville Veterans Memorial Center, 211 17th St., Marysville from 6:30-9 p.m. Come to learn how to social square dance. The group will meet every Tuesday. For more information, visit https://asdsc.org.
– The Yuba-Sutter Improv Club, with Shamaya Sutton and Tyler Zepp, will be held at the Burrows Center for the Arts, 630 E Street, Marysville, starting at 6:30 p.m. Organizers said improv teaches you the importance of accessing your inner child and gives you permission to “play pretend” again with others. Attendees are advised to come with an open mind and leave all judgments at the door. A basic artist membership in Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture is encouraged to help offset costs. For more information, call 530-742-2787.
– The Yuba County Republicans Central Committee will meet from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at 621 B Street, Suite B, Marysville. For more information, call 777-5021.