TODAY
EVENTS
– The NorCal Asset Solutions Blood Drive, through Vitalant, will be from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. in the conference room at 1095 Stafford Way, Suite K, Yuba City. Facial coverings are required to donate and appointments are requested to accommodate for social distancing. To make an appointment, visit www.donors.vitalant.org or call 893-5433.
– The Wild & Scenic Film Festival will take place virtually this year and feature more than 100 environmental and adventure films. The event will take place through Jan. 24 and also feature activist workshops, an art exhibition, youth programs and opportunities to interact with filmmakers and special guests. The South Yuba River Citizens League hosts and produces the festival to raise funds for conservation work. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.wildandscenicfilmfestival.org.
– There will be a “Let them Play’’ rally at 4 p.m. at LaVanche Hursch Park, 308 Fifth St., Arbuckle. Colusa County athletes will join high schools across the state to fight for sports. It’s asked that participants wear a mask, a jersey or school colors and social distance
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Marysville City Council will have a special meeting at 1 p.m. For more information on how to join the meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.marysville.ca.us.
– The Olivehurst Public Utility District board of directors will have a special meeting at 9 a.m. For more information on how to join the meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.opud.org.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Overeaters Anonymous will meet at 7 p.m. at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 1390 Franklin Road, Yuba City. For more information, call 415-246-0064.
SATURDAY
EVENTS
– The 22nd annual Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. community event will take place at 10 a.m. The speaker will be Charlese “Lisa” Harris, founder and organizer of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Unity March in the Yuba-Sutter area. The event will take place via Zoom – to join, visit zoom.us and enter the Zoom ID, which is 833 0444 1427 and the passcode is 847696.
– The Ghost of Stephen J. Field Theatre, in association with Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture, will present “The Multifarious Mystery of Marysville’s Missing Monuments” at 7 p.m. on the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page and YouTube channel. Chuck Smith will star as the ghost of Supreme Court Justice Stephen J. Field as he surveys the highlights of the region’s history.
– Swan Tours, led by California Department of Fish and Wildlife naturalists, will take place from 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m. in Yuba County rice fields. This is an excursion into a prime Pacific Flyway overwintering grounds. Tours focus on the ancient tundra swan but participants could also see an assortment of geese, ducks, shorebirds and raptors. Each tour lasts about two hours. For more information, visit www.wildlife.ca.gov/regions/2/swan-tours.
– Riverside Lances, 420 Main Street, Colusa will host a “Christmas Tree Bowling,” event from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. The outdoor bowling event will feature giant specialty “bowling” balls that will be used to knock over Christmas trees in lieu of pins. The event will be held rain or shine and the 10 Pin Grill located inside the bowling alley will also be open during the event so attendees can purchase snacks and drinks. For more information, call the bowling alley at 458-8866 or visit www.colusabowling.com.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Twin Cities Codependents Anonymous will meet at 1 p.m. in the patio room at First Lutheran Church, 850 Cooper Ave., Yuba City. For more information, call 971-239-9915.
