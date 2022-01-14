TODAY
EVENTS
– A show featuring beverages and specialty drinks and songs by local “crooners,” including cast members Alex Cesena, Kelly Cunningham, Matt DeMeritt and Alex Mazerolle as well as special guest performers including Marysville City Councilman Stuart Gilchrist and Chamber of Commerce CEO Marni Sanders, will be held at the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts, 754 Plumas St., Yuba City. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show will start at 7 p.m. Tickets are available online at www.yubasutterarts.org. Tickets will also be available at the door as space allows. For more information, call 742-2787.
– The Marysville-Yuba City branch of the American Association of University Women will hold its monthly meeting at Hillcrest Catering, 210 Julie Drive, Yuba City. Doors open at 9:30 a.m. and the meeting will begin at 10 a.m. pandemic. Brunch will be provided and will include eggs, potatoes, bacon, sausage, toast, fruit salad, coffee and tea. Admission costs $20 and is payable at the door. For more information, call 530-632-7052 or email gdcary1@yahoo.com.
– The Marysville Info Center will host a “Treasure & Larry” open house event at 317 Fourth St., Marysville, from 1-3 p.m. The event will feature the many hidden treasures of Larry Rains, an active treasure hunter and member of the Yuba-Sutter History 101 Facebook page. Rains will also give a special presentation about when and where his medal detector has taken him while looking for treasures. The event is free but donations will be accepted. For more information, call 530-740-2418.
SUNDAY
EVENTS
– Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture will host the All About the Arts Talk Show at 4 p.m. on the Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture Facebook page and YouTube channel. Joe Moye, Tom Galvin and David Read will take participants through the events and activities going on in the Yuba-Sutter community while sharing information as well as “Weird Art News” and live music.
MONDAY
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– CANCELED: The Sutter County Education Committee meeting has been canceled. The next meeting is scheduled to take place April 18. For more information, visit www.suttercounty.org.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– The Widowed Persons Group of Sutter will hold a meeting at Sutter Buttes Brewing, 412 Center St., Yuba City, starting at 1 p.m. For more information, call Membership Chairperson Marlene Plaxco at 530-695-1821.
– Due to COVID-19, Overeaters Anonymous will not meet in person at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church until further notice. For more information, call 635-5034.
CLUB MEETINGS
– The Feather River Tea Party Patriots will hold a meeting at Crossroads Community Church, 445 B St., Yuba City. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the meeting starts at 6:30 p.m. There is no membership requirement and all are welcome to attend. For more information, call Larry or Carla at 755-4409.
– The Live Oak Lions Club will meet at 9826 Live Oak Blvd., Live Oak, starting at 6:30 p.m. The club meets every Monday, except Memorial Day, Labor Day and other holidays that may fall on a Monday.
TUESDAY
EVENTS
– Artist’s Alchemy brings artists and creatives of all genres to the virtual show that airs on the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page and YouTube channel. This session will be co-hosted by the Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture team who will be talking about what’s coming up in 2022.
– The UC Master Gardeners Program of Colusa County will host a “Meet the Master Gardeners” orientation in the conference room at Colusa Industrial Properties, 100 Sunrise Boulevard, Colusa, starting at 2 p.m. The orientation is open to Colusa County residents interested in participating in the Master Gardeners Training Program. For more information, call 458-0570. The Master Gardeners of Colusa County office is open Tuesdays from 9 a.m. until noon and 1-4 p.m.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Anon Twin Cities will meet from 7-8:30 p.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
– New Beginnings Codependents Anonymous will meet at 7 p.m. at Cornerstone Community Church, 700 Washington Ave., Yuba City. For more information, call 530-275-1478.
– Gamblers Anonymous will hold a weekly meeting at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 1390 Franklin Road, Room C, Yuba City, from 7-8:30 p.m. This is an “open” meeting and masks are required to attend.
CLUB MEETINGS
– The Yuba City Early Risers Kiwanis Club will meet at 6:45 a.m. at Carmine’s, 229 Clark Ave., Yuba City. The club meets every Tuesday morning.
– Good Vibrations Square Dance Club will meet at the Marysville Veterans Memorial Center, 211 17th St., Marysville from 7-8:30 p.m. Come to learn how to social square dance. The group will meet every Tuesday. For more information, visit https://tinyurl.com/6y77m7u8.
– The Yuba County Republicans Central Committee will meet from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Hallwood Community Church of the Nazarene, 2825 State Highway 20, Hallwood. For more information, call 777-5021.
