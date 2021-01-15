The following events have been reported to us by organizers or have been taken from websites. As far as we know, these events are still set to continue as planned. Events that have been canceled or postponed will be marked as such. If an event has been canceled due to the coronavirus, please notify us by emailing adnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com.
TODAY
EVENTS
– The 22nd annual Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. community event will take place at 10 a.m. The speaker will be Charlese “Lisa” Harris, founder and organizer of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Unity March in the Yuba-Sutter area. The event will take place via Zoom – to join, visit zoom.us and enter the Zoom ID, which is 833 0444 1427 and the passcode is 847696.
– There will be a Yuba City Kisaan Car/Truck Rally beginning at the Tierra Buena Sikh Temple, 2468 Tierra Buena Road, Yuba City. It will leave the temple at 11 a.m. and end at the Sutter County Courthouse, 1175 Civic Center Blvd., Yuba City. Masks are mandatory.
– The Ghost of Stephen J. Field Theatre, in association with Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture, will present “The Multifarious Mystery of Marysville’s Missing Monuments” at 7 p.m. on the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page and YouTube channel. Chuck Smith will star as the ghost of Supreme Court Justice Stephen J. Field as he surveys the highlights of the region’s history.
– The Wild & Scenic Film Festival will take place virtually this year and feature more than 100 environmental and adventure films. The event will take place through Jan. 24 and also feature activist workshops, an art exhibition, youth programs and opportunities to interact with filmmakers and special guests. The South Yuba River Citizens League hosts and produces the festival to raise funds for conservation work. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.wildandscenicfilmfestival.org.
– Swan Tours, led by California Department of Fish and Wildlife naturalists, will take place from 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m. in Yuba County rice fields. This is an excursion into a prime Pacific Flyway overwintering grounds. Tours focus on the ancient tundra swan but participants could also see an assortment of geese, ducks, shorebirds and raptors. Each tour lasts about two hours. For more information, visit www.wildlife.ca.gov/regions/2/swan-tours.
– Riverside Lances, 420 Main Street, Colusa will host a “Christmas Tree Bowling,” event from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. The outdoor bowling event will feature giant specialty “bowling” balls that will be used to knock over Christmas trees in lieu of pins. The event will be held rain or shine and the 10 Pin Grill located inside the bowling alley will also be open during the event so attendees can purchase snacks and drinks. For more information, call the bowling alley at 458-8866 or visit www.colusabowling.com.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Twin Cities Codependents Anonymous will meet at 1 p.m. in the patio room at First Lutheran Church, 850 Cooper Ave., Yuba City. For more information, call 971-239-9915.
SUNDAY
EVENTS
MONDAY
NOTICES
– Yuba-Sutter Transit will not operate any service in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The transit’s business offices will also be closed. Normal service will resume on Tuesday. For more information, call Yuba-Sutter Transit at 742-2877.
– Local, state and federal government offices may be closed as well as the post office and some private businesses.
EVENTS
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– CANCELED: The Sutter County Education Committee meeting scheduled for Jan. 18 has been canceled. The next regular meeting is scheduled for April 19.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Overeaters Anonymous will meet at 6 p.m. at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 1390 Franklin Road, Yuba City. For more information, call 635-5034.
TUESDAY
EVENTS
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Yuba City Council will meet at 6 p.m. For more information on how to join the virtual meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.yubacity.net.
– The Marysville City Council will meet at 6 p.m. For more information on how to join the virtual meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.marysville.ca.us.
– The Sutter County Health and Welfare Committee will meet at 8:30 a.m. For more information on how to join the meeting or view the agenda, visit www.suttercounty.org.
– The Colusa County Board of Supervisors will hold a meeting in the Board Chambers, located at 546 Jay Street, Suite 108, in Colusa, starting at 9 a.m. To observe social distancing recommendations, the meeting will be accessible via teleconference and members of the public are encouraged to participate. To listen to the meeting, call 916-264-0723 or 1-800-356-8278 and enter the conference code: 401978. Participants are asked to mute their phone when not speaking. Those that would like to participate in the Public Comment portion of the meeting or would like to comment on a specific agenda item, text your name to 501-3309 and the Chair will recognize you when it is your turn to speak. For more information about how to access the teleconference, call 458-0508.
– The Colusa City Council will hold a meeting at Colusa City Hall, located at 425 Webster St. in Colusa, starting at 6 p.m. To observe social distancing recommendations, City Council meetings will be available for live viewing via Zoom. To watch, visit www.zoom.us/join.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Anon Twin Cities will meet from 7-8:30 p.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
