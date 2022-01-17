TODAY
EVENTS
– Artist’s Alchemy brings artists and creatives of all genres to the virtual show that airs on the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page and YouTube channel. This session will be co-hosted by the Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture team who will be talking about what’s coming up in 2022.
– The UC Master Gardeners Program of Colusa County will host a “Meet the Master Gardeners” orientation in the conference room at Colusa Industrial Properties, 100 Sunrise Blvd., Colusa, starting at 2 p.m. The orientation is open to Colusa County residents interested in participating in the Master Gardeners Training Program. For more information, call 458-0570. The Master Gardeners of Colusa County office is open Tuesdays from 9 a.m. until noon and 1-4 p.m.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Yuba City Council will hold a meeting via Zoom, starting at 5 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.yubacity.net.
– The Sutter County Health and Welfare Committee will hold a meeting at City Hall, 1201 Civic Center Blvd., Yuba City, starting at 8:30 a.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.suttercounty.org.
– The Yuba City Unified School District Governing Board will hold a special study session via Zoom, starting at 5:30 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.ycusd.org.
– The Marysville City Council will hold a meeting via Zoom, starting at 6 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.marysville.ca.us.
– CANCELED: The Three River Levee Improvement Authority has been canceled.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Anon Twin Cities will meet from 7-8:30 p.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
– New Beginnings Codependents Anonymous will meet at 7 p.m. at Cornerstone Community Church, 700 Washington Ave., Yuba City. For more information, call 530-275-1478.
– Gamblers Anonymous will hold a weekly meeting at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 1390 Franklin Road, Room C, Yuba City, from 7-8:30 p.m. This is an “open” meeting and masks are required to attend.
CLUB MEETINGS
– The Yuba City Early Risers Kiwanis Club will meet at 6:45 a.m. at Carmine’s, 229 Clark Ave., Yuba City. The club meets every Tuesday morning.
– Good Vibrations Square Dance Club will meet at the Marysville Veterans Memorial Center, 211 17th St., Marysville from 7-8:30 p.m. Come to learn how to social square dance. The group will meet every Tuesday. For more information, visit https://tinyurl.com/6y77m7u8.
– The Yuba County Republicans Central Committee will meet from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Hallwood Community Church of the Nazarene, 2825 State Highway 20, Hallwood. For more information, call 777-5021.
WEDNESDAY
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Wheatland Union High School District Board of Directors will hold a meeting in the Media Center, 1010 Wheatland Road, Wheatland, starting at 5 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.wheatlandhigh.org.
– The Sutter County Planning Commission will hold a meeting at City Hall, 1201 Civic Center Blvd., Yuba City, starting at 6 p.m. For more information, visit www.suttercounty.org.
– The Live Oak City Council will meet in the City Council Chambers at City Hall, 9955 Live Oak Blvd., Live Oak, starting at 6 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.liveoakcity.org.
– The Countywide Oversight Board for the County of Sutter will hold a meeting at City Hall, 1201 Civic Center Blvd., Yuba City, starting at 9 a.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.suttercounty.org.
– The city of Yuba City Youth Commission will hold a meeting in the Sutter Room at City Hall, 1201 Civic Center Blvd., Yuba City, starting at 6 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.yubacity.net.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Anon will meet from 10-11 a.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
