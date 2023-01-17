TODAY
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– CANCELED: The Sutter County Planning Commission meeting has been canceled. The next regular meeting is scheduled to take place February 15, starting at 6 p.m. For more information, visit www.suttercounty.org.
– The Sutter County Board of Education will hold a meeting in the boardroom at the Sutter County Superintendent of Schools Office, 970 Klamath Lane, Yuba City, starting at 5:30 p.m. For more information, visit www.sutter.k12.ca.us.
– CONTINUED: The Regional Housing Authority Board of Commissioners meeting has been continued to Wednesday, February 1, starting at 12:15 p.m. For more information, call 530-671-0220 or visit www.RegionalHA.org.
– The Wheatland Union High School District Board of Trustees will hold a meeting in room G-1 at 1010 Wheatland Road, Wheatland, starting at 4:30 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.wheatlandhigh.org.
– The Countywide Oversight Board for the County of Sutter will hold a meeting at 1160 Civic Center Blvd., Suite A, Yuba City, starting at 9 a.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.suttercounty.org.
– The Live Oak City Council will hold a meeting in the board chambers at 9955 Live Oak Boulevard, Live Oak, starting at 6 p.m. The meeting will also be accessible via Zoom. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.liveoakcity.org.
– The Live Oak Unified School District Board will hold a meeting in the boardroom at the district office, 2201 Pennington Road, Live Oak, starting at 5:30 p.m. The meeting will also be accessible via Zoom. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.lousd.k12.ca.us.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– The Widowed Persons Group of Sutter-Yuba will meet at Huckleberry’s, 742 W. Onstott Frontage Road, Yuba City, starting at 9 a.m. For more information, call Membership Chairperson Marlene Plaxco at 530-695-1821.
– Al-Anon will meet from 10-11 a.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
CLUB MEETINGS
– The local Toastmasters Public Speaking Club will hold a meeting via Zoom, starting at 5:30 p.m. During the meeting, short speeches of five to seven minutes are timed and evaluated. For more information or to get the Zoom link information, call Joyce at 530-300-6712 or Chuck at 805-403-2024. Toastmasters is a worldwide public speaking organization. For more information, visit www.toastmasters.org.
THURSDAY
EVENTS
– Hope Point Bike Kitchen will host a bike repair/distribution event for the homeless community in the southeast corner of the old KMart parking lot, north of Sam Brannan Park in Yuba City, starting at 10 a.m. A light meal will also be served. For more information, call 530-671-1130.
– The Sutter County Museum, in coordination with the Friends of the Marysville Bok Kai Temple and Historic Chinatown, will host a speaker series meeting about the Marysville Chinese community at the museum, 1333 Butte House Road, Yuba City, starting at 5:45 p.m. For more information, call 530-822-7141.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Williams Unified School District Board of Trustees will hold a meeting in the boardroom at the district office, 260 11th Street, Williams, starting at 6 p.m. For more information, visit www.williamsusd.net.
CLUB MEETINGS
– The Kiwanis Club of Yuba City will hold a meeting at Carmine’s located in Hillcrest Plaza, 229 Clark Avenue, Yuba City, starting at noon. Those interested can join the meeting for lunch and learn about Kiwanis and how they are helping children in our community, across the country and worldwide.
– The Wheatland Historical Society will hold a meeting at Pioneer Hall, 315 B Street, Wheatland, starting at 6 p.m. For more information, visit www.wheatlandhistoricalsociety.org.