The following events have been reported to us by organizers or have been taken from websites. As far as we know, these events are still set to continue as planned. Events that have been canceled or postponed will be marked as such. If an event has been canceled due to the coronavirus, please notify us by emailing adnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com.
TODAY
EVENTS
– The Wild & Scenic Film Festival will take place virtually this year and feature more than 100 environmental and adventure films. The event will take place through Jan. 24 and also feature activist workshops, an art exhibition, youth programs and opportunities to interact with filmmakers and special guests. The South Yuba River Citizens League hosts and produces the festival to raise funds for conservation work. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.wildandscenicfilmfestival.org.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Yuba City Council will meet at 6 p.m. For more information on how to join the virtual meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.yubacity.net.
– The Marysville City Council will meet at 6 p.m. For more information on how to join the virtual meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.marysville.ca.us.
– The Sutter County Health and Welfare Committee will meet at 8:30 a.m. For more information on how to join the meeting or view the agenda, visit www.suttercounty.org.
– The Colusa County Board of Supervisors will hold a meeting in the Board Chambers, located at 546 Jay Street, Suite 108, in Colusa, starting at 9 a.m. To observe social distancing recommendations, the meeting will be accessible via teleconference and members of the public are encouraged to participate. To listen to the meeting, call 916-264-0723 or 1-800-356-8278 and enter the conference code: 401978. Participants are asked to mute their phone when not speaking. Those that would like to participate in the Public Comment portion of the meeting or would like to comment on a specific agenda item, text your name to 501-3309 and the Chair will recognize you when it is your turn to speak. For more information about how to access the teleconference, call 458-0508.
– The Colusa City Council will hold a meeting at Colusa City Hall, located at 425 Webster St. in Colusa, starting at 6 p.m. To observe social distancing recommendations, City Council meetings will be available for live viewing via Zoom. To watch, visit www.zoom.us/join.
– The Yuba City Unified School District governing board will have a special meeting at 5:30 p.m. For more information on how to join the meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.ycusd.org/agendas.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
–Al-Anon Twin Cities will meet from 7-8:30 p.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
WEDNESDAY
EVENTS
– The Beale Air Force Base Blood Drive, through Vitalant, will be from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Community Activity Center, 17700 Robert Nicoletti Way, Bldg. 2425, Beale Air Force Base. Facial coverings are required to donate and appointments are requested to accommodate for social distancing. To make an appointment, visit www.donors.vitalant.org or call 893-5433.
– The University of California Cooperative Extension will host a virtual Sacramento Valley Almond Meeting at 1 p.m. Registration is required. To register, visit https://ucanr.edu/survey/survey.cfm?surveynumber=32679.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Sutter County Board of Education will meet at 5:30 p.m. For more information on how to join the meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.sutter.k12.ca.us.
– The Sutter County Planning Commission will meet at 6 p.m. For more information on how to join the virtual meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.suttercounty.org/agenda/planning.
– The commissioners of the Regional Housing Authority will meet at noon. For more information on how to join the meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.regionalha.org.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Anon will meet from 10-11 a.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
We hope you find this daily calendar of local events helpful. You can help by notifying us of any events that should be listed for the general public. Email us at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com or call 749-6552 Please make sure to provide contact information. Thanks!
(Are you a club or organization that meets regularly? We can include that ... let us know.)