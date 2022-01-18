TODAY
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Wheatland Union High School District Board of Directors will hold a meeting in the Media Center, 1010 Wheatland Road, Wheatland, starting at 5 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.wheatlandhigh.org.
– The Sutter County Planning Commission will hold a meeting at City Hall, 1201 Civic Center Blvd., Yuba City, starting at 6 p.m. For more information, visit www.suttercounty.org.
– The Live Oak City Council will meet in the City Council Chambers at City Hall, 9955 Live Oak Blvd., Live Oak, starting at 6 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.liveoakcity.org.
– The Countywide Oversight Board for the County of Sutter will hold a meeting at City Hall, 1201 Civic Center Blvd., Yuba City, starting at 9 a.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.suttercounty.org.
– The city of Yuba City Youth Commission will hold a meeting in the Sutter Room at City Hall, 1201 Civic Center Blvd., Yuba City, starting at 6 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.yubacity.net.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Anon will meet from 10-11 a.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
THURSDAY
EVENTS
– Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture will host an art exhibition to host the new artwork featured for the month of January in The Gallery at Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture, 624 E St., Marysville, from 5-7 p.m. Each month, Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture brings in new artists to show their artwork for your viewing and purchasing pleasure. Anchor artists include Lila Rivera, Dude Green and Chris Thompson. The reception is free and open to the public. For more information, call 742-2787 or visit www.yubasutterarts.org.
– Diane Funston, Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture’s poet-in-residence, hosts “Poetry Square,” a event that features Funston and three additional poets from around the nation reading their work. The event will take place on the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page and YouTube channel.
– The California Rice Commission will hold two annual grower meetings. The first meeting will be held in table room 45 at Colusa Casino Resort, 3770 State Route 45, Colusa. Doors open at 8 a.m. and the meeting will be held from 8:30 until 11:30 a.m. The second meeting will be held in the Plaza Room at Hillcrest Plaza, 210 Julie Drive, Yuba City, later that afternoon. Doors will open at 12:30 p.m. and the meeting will be held from 1-4 p.m. Information presented at each meeting will be the same. For more information, contact California Rice Commission Communications Manager Jim Morris (916) 205-5395 or jim.morris@calrice.org.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Olivehurst Public Utility District Board of Directors will hold a virtual meeting, starting at 7 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.opud.org.
– The Williams Unified School District will hold a meeting at the College & Career Center, 260 11th St., Williams, starting at 6 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.williamsusd.net.
