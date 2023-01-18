TODAY
EVENTS
– Hope Point Bike Kitchen will host a bike repair/distribution event for the homeless community in the southeast corner of the old KMart parking lot, north of Sam Brannan Park in Yuba City, starting at 10 a.m. A light meal will also be served. For more information, call 530-671-1130.
– The Sutter County Museum, in coordination with the Friends of the Marysville Bok Kai Temple and Historic Chinatown, will host a speaker series meeting about the Marysville Chinese community at the museum, 1333 Butte House Road, Yuba City, starting at 5:45 p.m. For more information, call 530-822-7141.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Williams Unified School District Board of Trustees will hold a meeting in the boardroom at the district office, 260 11th Street, Williams, starting at 6 p.m. For more information, visit www.williamsusd.net.
– The Olivehurst Public Utility District Board of Directors will hold a meeting in the board chambers at 1970 Ninth Avenue, Olivehurst, starting at 7 p.m. The meetings will also be accessible via Zoom. For more information, call 530-743-4657 or visit www.opud.org.
CLUB MEETINGS
– The Kiwanis Club of Yuba City will hold a meeting at Carmine’s located in Hillcrest Plaza, 229 Clark Avenue, Yuba City, starting at noon. Those interested can join the meeting for lunch and learn about Kiwanis and how they are helping children in our community, across the country and worldwide.
– The Wheatland Historical Society will hold a meeting at Pioneer Hall, 315 B Street, Wheatland, starting at 6 p.m. For more information, visit www.wheatlandhistoricalsociety.org.
– The Feather River Democratic Club will hold its monthly meeting via Zoom, starting at 7 p.m. Those interested in attending are asked to call 530-415-3704. For more information, visit www.featherriverdemocrats.org.
ONGOING
– The Gray Lodge, located at 3207 Rutherford Road, Gridley, is open from sunrise to sunset. Gray Lodge is located along the Pacific Flyway and wildlife can be viewed year-round. Some of the activities available include hunting, self-guided nature trail and wildlife viewing. For more information, visit www.wildlife.ca.gov/lands/places-to-visit/gray-lodge-wa, call 846-7500 between 7 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday or call 530-846-7505 Saturday and Sunday.
– The Colusa National Wildlife Refuge, located at 2180 State Highway 20, Colusa, is open year-round. The Auto tour and Wetland walk are open year-round one hour before sunrise and one hour after sunset. Some activities visitors can enjoy include an auto tour, observation deck and observation walkway, trails, photographer and photo blind (by reservation) and hunting (in the designated area). For more information, visit www.fws.gov/refuge/colusa.