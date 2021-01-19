The following events have been reported to us by organizers or have been taken from websites. As far as we know, these events are still set to continue as planned. Events that have been canceled or postponed will be marked as such. If an event has been canceled due to the coronavirus, please notify us by emailing adnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com.
TODAY
EVENTS
–The Beale Air Force Base Blood Drive, through Vitalant, will be from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Community Activity Center, 17700 Robert Nicoletti Way, Bldg. 2425, Beale Air Force Base. Facial coverings are required to donate and appointments are requested to accommodate for social distancing. To make an appointment, visit www.donors.vitalant.org or call 893-5433.
– The University of California Cooperative Extension will host a virtual Sacramento Valley Almond Meeting at 1 p.m. Registration is required. To register, visit https://ucanr.edu/survey/survey.cfm?surveynumber=32679.
– The Wild & Scenic Film Festival will take place virtually this year and feature more than 100 environmental and adventure films. The event will take place through Jan. 24 and also feature activist workshops, an art exhibition, youth programs and opportunities to interact with filmmakers and special guests. The South Yuba River Citizens League hosts and produces the festival to raise funds for conservation work. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.wildandscenicfilmfestival.org.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Sutter County Board of Education will meet at 5:30 p.m. For more information on how to join the meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.sutter.k12.ca.us.
– The Sutter County Planning Commission will meet at 6 p.m. For more information on how to join the virtual meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.suttercounty.org/agenda/planning.
– The commissioners of the Regional Housing Authority will meet at noon. For more information on how to join the meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.regionalha.org.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Anon will meet from 10-11 a.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
THURSDAY
EVENTS
– Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture’s Virtual Poetry Square, hosted by Diane Funston, will be at 7 p.m. on the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page and YouTube channel. The event will feature three special guests.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
–The Williams Unified School District will meet at 6:30 p.m. For more information on how to join the virtual meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.williamsusd.net.
– The Olivehurst Public Utility District board of directors will meet at 7 p.m. For more information on how to join the virtual meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.opud.org.
We hope you find this daily calendar of local events helpful. You can help by notifying us of any events that should be listed for the general public. Email us at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com or call 749-6552 Please make sure to provide contact information. Thanks!
(Are you a club or organization that meets regularly? We can include that ... let us know.)