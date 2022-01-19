TODAY
EVENTS
– Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture will host an art exhibition to host the new artwork featured for the month of January in The Gallery at Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture, 624 E St., Marysville, from 5-7 p.m. Each month, Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture brings in new artists to show their artwork for your viewing and purchasing pleasure. Anchor artists include Lila Rivera, Dude Green and Chris Thompson. The reception is free and open to the public. For more information, call 742-2787 or visit www.yubasutterarts.org.
– Diane Funston, Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture’s poet-in-residence, hosts “Poetry Square,” a event that features Funston and three additional poets from around the nation reading their work. The event will take place on the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page and YouTube channel.
– The California Rice Commission will hold two annual grower meetings. The first meeting will be held in table room 45 at Colusa Casino Resort, 3770 State Route 45, Colusa. Doors open at 8 a.m. and the meeting will be held from 8:30 until 11:30 a.m. The second meeting will be held in the Plaza Room at Hillcrest Plaza, 210 Julie Drive, Yuba City, later that afternoon. Doors will open at 12:30 p.m. and the meeting will be held from 1-4 p.m. Information presented at each meeting will be the same. For more information, contact California Rice Commission Communications Manager Jim Morris (916) 205-5395 or jim.morris@calrice.org.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Olivehurst Public Utility District Board of Directors will hold a virtual meeting, starting at 7 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.opud.org.
– The Williams Unified School District will hold a meeting at the College & Career Center, 260 11th St., Williams, starting at 6 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.williamsusd.net.
FRIDAY
EVENTS
– The Acting Company presents, “Oleanna” at the Acting Company Theater, 815 B St., Yuba City. The show begins at 7:30 p.m. and tickets cost $20. Tickets can be purchased at the box office or online at www.actingcompany.org. For more information, call 751-1100.
– Yuba-Sutter Stand Down will host a free dental, vision and hearing clinic for veterans at Veterans Memorial Hall, 1425 Veterans Memorial Circle, Yuba City, from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Pre-registration is not required but will give priority in line at check in. For more information or to register, visit www.yubasutterveterans.org/clinic.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Due to COVID-19, Overeaters Anonymous will not meet in person at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church until further notice. For more information, call 415-246-0064.
