SATURDAY
EVENTS
– As part of their fundraising efforts to bring back the 300 seat Main Stage theater at the back of their facility, Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture will host “Bandits & Bandanas” at the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts, 754 Plumas Street, Yuba City, starting at 5:30 p.m. “Bandits & Bandanas” will bring together many of your favorite local entertainers under the direction of Alex Cesena in a rollicking boot-scootin 'evening of your favorite western tunes. Seating is limited and tickets can be purchased online at www.yubasutterarts.org. For more information, call 530-742-2787.
CLUB MEETINGS
– The Marysville-Yuba City branch of the American Association of University Women will hold its monthly meeting at Hillcrest Catering, 210 Julie Drive, Yuba City. Doors open at 9:30 a.m. and the meeting will begin at 10 a.m. This month’s speaker will be Steve Kroeger, executive director of Blue Zones Project Yuba Sutter. Admission costs $20 and includes a brunch buffet. Reservations are required but admission can be paid at the door. For information, email Gwyn Baker, GDCARYL@yahoo.com or visit https://mvyc-ca.aauw.net.
ONGOING
– The Gray Lodge, located at 3207 Rutherford Road, Gridley, is open from sunrise to sunset. Gray Lodge is located along the Pacific Flyway and wildlife can be viewed year-round. Some of the activities available include hunting, self-guided nature trail and wildlife viewing. For more information, visit www.wildlife.ca.gov/lands/places-to-visit/gray-lodge-wa, call 846-7500 between 7 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday or call 530-846-7505 Saturday and Sunday.
– The Colusa National Wildlife Refuge, located at 2180 State Highway 20, Colusa, is open year-round. The Auto tour and Wetland walk are open year-round one hour before sunrise and one hour after sunset. Some activities visitors can enjoy include an auto tour, observation deck and observation walkway, trails, photographer and photo blind (by reservation) and hunting (in the designated area). For more information, visit www.fws.gov/refuge/colusa.