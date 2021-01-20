The following events have been reported to us by organizers or have been taken from websites. As far as we know, these events are still set to continue as planned. Events that have been canceled or postponed will be marked as such. If an event has been canceled due to the coronavirus, please notify us by emailing adnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com.
TODAY
EVENTS
–Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture’s Virtual Poetry Square, hosted by Diane Funston, will be at 7 p.m. on the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page and YouTube channel. The event will feature three special guests.
– The Wild & Scenic Film Festival will take place virtually this year and feature more than 100 environmental and adventure films. The event will take place through Jan. 24 and also feature activist workshops, an art exhibition, youth programs and opportunities to interact with filmmakers and special guests. The South Yuba River Citizens League hosts and produces the festival to raise funds for conservation work. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.wildandscenicfilmfestival.org.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
–The Williams Unified School District will meet at 6:30 p.m. For more information on how to join the virtual meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.williamsusd.net.
– The Olivehurst Public Utility District board of directors will meet at 7 p.m. For more information on how to join the virtual meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.opud.org.
– The Countywide Oversight board for Sutter County will have a special meeting at 4 p.m. For more information on how to join the meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.suttercounty.org.
FRIDAY
EVENTS
–Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture will host a virtual conversation at 4 p.m. on the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page and YouTube channel. The conversation will feature “COVID Stories: Making Art in a Pandemic” show curator, Tina Linville, and some of the artists. The exhibition is on view at the Four Fourteen Gallery, 414 Fourth St., Marysville, until Jan. 31. Gallery appointments to see the show are available for the duration of the exhibition by appointment on Thursdays and Fridays from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Masks are required. To make an appointment, email paintingandsculptureoutpost@gmail.com.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
–Overeaters Anonymous will meet at 7 p.m. at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 1390 Franklin Road, Yuba City. For more information, call 415-246-0064.
