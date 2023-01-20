TODAY
EVENTS
– As part of their fundraising efforts to bring back the 300 seat Main Stage theater at the back of their facility, Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture will host “Bandits & Bandanas” at the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts, 754 Plumas Street, Yuba City, starting at 5:30 p.m. “Bandits & Bandanas” will bring together many of your favorite local entertainers under the direction of Alex Cesena in a rollicking boot-scootin 'evening of your favorite western tunes. Seating is limited and tickets can be purchased online at www.yubasutterarts.org. For more information, call 530-742-2787.
– A Castle Warming Party is from 1-3 p.m. at Sutter County Library at 750 Forbes Avenue in Yuba City. It’s a free event put on by the Sutter County Children & Families Commission featuring crafts, games, books, snacks and more. For more information contact 530-822-7137.
CLUB MEETINGS
– The Marysville-Yuba City branch of the American Association of University Women will hold its monthly meeting at Hillcrest Catering, 210 Julie Drive, Yuba City. Doors open at 9:30 a.m. and the meeting will begin at 10 a.m. This month’s speaker will be Steve Kroeger, executive director of Blue Zones Project Yuba Sutter. Admission costs $20 and includes a brunch buffet. Reservations are required but admission can be paid at the door. For information, email Gwyn Baker, GDCARYL@yahoo.com or visit https://mvyc-ca.aauw.net.
SUNDAY
EVENTS
– The Reel Book Society, a book and film club for movie and book lovers, will use a discord server to discuss a book throughout the month and then the group does a screening of the film. At the end of each month, there is a final virtual discussion about the book and film. Meetings begin at 7 p.m. This month, they are reading and viewing the movie “Adjustment Bureau” by Philip K. Dyck. To sign up or if you have any questions, email shawntay@yubasutterarts.org.
MONDAY
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– CANCELED: The Agriculture, Public Protection and General Government Committee meeting has been canceled. The next regular meeting is scheduled to take place on Feb. 12, starting at 3:30 p.m. For more information, visit www.suttercounty.org.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– The Widowed Persons Group of Sutter-Yuba will meet at 2 Bits, 1272 Colusa Avenue, Yuba City, starting at 9 a.m. For more information, call Membership Chairperson Marlene Plaxco at 530-695-1821.
– Overeaters Anonymous will meet via Zoom, starting at 7 p.m. To join the meeting, visit https://tinyurl.com/8829hfvv and enter meeting ID: 960 0344 1708 and passcode: 393429. For more information, call 635-5034.
CLUB MEETINGS
– The Live Oak Lions Club will meet at 9826 Live Oak Boulevard, Live Oak, starting at 6:30 p.m. The club meets every Monday, except Memorial Day, Labor Day and other holidays that may fall on a Monday.
TUESDAY
EVENTS
– The Yuba Sutter Healthcare Council will host a “Taco Tuesday: Fentanyl and Opioid Awareness” event in the Adventist Rideout Conference Center, 989 Plumas Street in Yuba City, from 5:30-7 p.m. For more information, email yubasutterhealthcarecouncil@gmail.com.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Yuba County Community Services Commission Board will hold a meeting at the Yuba-Sutter Economic Development Corporation, 950 Tharp Road, Ste. 1303, Yuba City, starting at 3 p.m. For more information, call the Yuba-Sutter Economic Development Corporation at 530-751-8555 or email ysedc@ysedc.org.
– CONTINUED: The Sutter Community Affordable Housing Board meeting has been continued to Tuesday, Feb. 28, starting at noon. For more information, call 530-671-0220.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Anon Twin Cities will meet from 7-8:30 p.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
– New Beginnings Codependents Anonymous will meet at 7 p.m. at Cornerstone Community Church, 700 Washington Ave., Yuba City. For more information, call 530-275-1478.
– Gamblers Anonymous will hold a weekly meeting at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 1390 Franklin Road, Room C, Yuba City, from 7-8:30 p.m. This is an “open” meeting and masks are required to attend.
– The Parents of Addicted Loved Ones support group will hold a meeting at Adventure Church of Yuba City, 876 W. Onstott Frontage Road, Yuba City, from 6:30-8 p.m. Zoom invites are also available for those that are interested. For more information, call Adventure Church Yuba City at 530-822-9216.
– Take off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS) will meet at Yuba County Health & Human Services, 5730 Packard Street, Suite 100, Marysville. Weigh in begins at 10 a.m. and the meeting will start at 11 a.m. For more information, call 530-742-7013.
CLUB MEETINGS
– The Yuba City Early Risers Kiwanis Club will meet at 6:45 a.m. at Carmine’s, 229 Clark Ave., Yuba City. The club meets every Tuesday morning.
– Good Vibrations Square Dance Club will meet at the Marysville Veterans Memorial Center, 211 17th St., Marysville from 6:30-9 p.m. Come to learn how to social square dance. The group will meet every Tuesday. For more information, visit https://asdsc.org.
– The Yuba-Sutter Improv Club, with Shamaya Sutton and Tyler Zepp, will be held at the Burrows Center for the Arts, 630 E Street, Marysville, starting at 6:30 p.m. Organizers said improv teaches you the importance of accessing your inner child and gives you permission to “play pretend” again with others. Attendees are advised to come with an open mind and leave all judgments at the door. A basic artist membership in Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture is encouraged to help offset costs. For more information, call 530-742-2787.