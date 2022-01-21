TODAY
EVENTS
– The Acting Company presents, “Oleanna” at the Acting Company Theater, 815 B St., Yuba City. The show begins at 7:30 p.m. and tickets cost $20. Tickets can be purchased at the box office or online at www.actingcompany.org. For more information, call 751-1100.
– Yuba-Sutter Stand Down will host a free dental, vision and hearing clinic for veterans at Veterans Memorial Hall, 1425 Veterans Memorial Circle, Yuba City, from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Pre-registration is not required but will give priority in line at check in. For more information or to register, visit www.yubasutterveterans.org/clinic.
SUNDAY
EVENTS
– Attention book and film club for movie and book lovers: The Reel Book Society will utilize a Discord server to discuss a book throughout the month and then the group does a screening of the film. At the end of each month, there is a final virtual discussion about the book and film. Meetings begin at 7 p.m. This month, they are reading and viewing the movie “Howl’s Moving Castle,” by Diane Wynne Jones. To sign up or if you have any questions, email shawntay@yubasutterarts.org.
– The Acting Company presents, “Oleanna” at the Acting Company Theater, 815 B St., Yuba City. The show begins at 2 p.m. and tickets cost $20. Tickets can be purchased at the box office or online at www.actingcompany.org. For more information, call 751-1100.
– POSTPONED: The 23rd annual Yuba-Sutter Bridal Show has been postponed until further notice due to the COVID-19 pandemic. For more information, call 673-2200 or visit www.ysbridalshow.com.
MONDAY
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Olivehurst Public Utility District Board of Directors will hold a virtual special meeting, starting at 10 a.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.opud.org.
– The Sutter County Agriculture/Public Protection and General Government Standing Committee will hold a meeting at 1160 Civic Center Blvd., starting at 3:30 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.suttercounty.org.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– The Widowed Persons Group of Sutter-Yuba will hold a meeting at Ocean Fish and Chip, 1601 B St., Marysville, starting at 1 p.m. For more information, call Membership Chairperson Marlene Plaxco at 530-695-1821.
– Due to COVID-19, Overeaters Anonymous will not meet in person at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church until further notice. For more information, call 635-5034.
CLUB MEETINGS
– The Live Oak Lions Club will meet at 9826 Live Oak Blvd., Live Oak, starting at 6:30 p.m. The club meets every Monday, except Memorial Day, Labor Day and other holidays that may fall on a Monday.
TUESDAY
EVENTS
– POSTPONED: The 2022 Rice Growers meeting has been postponed until Tuesday, March 15. For more information, call 530-538-7201.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Yuba County Community Services Commission Board will hold a meeting at Yuba-Sutter Economic Development Corporation, 950 Tharp Road, Ste. 1303, Yuba City or via Zoom, starting at 3 p.m. For more information, call 530-751-8555 or email ysedc@ysedc.org.
– The Yuba County Board of Supervisors will hold a meeting in the Board Chambers at the Yuba County Government Center, 915 Eighth St., Marysville, starting at 9 a.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.co.yuba.ca.us.
– The Yuba County Countywide Oversight Board for Redevelopment Successor Agencies will hold a meeting at the Yuba County Government Center, 915 Eighth St., Marysville, starting at 3:30 p.m.
– The Yuba City Council will hold a special meeting via teleconference, starting at 5:30 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.yubacity.net.
– The Marysville Joint Unified School District Board of Trustees will hold a meeting in the boardroom at the District Office, 1919 B St., Marysville, starting at 4:30 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.mjusd.com.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Anon Twin Cities will meet from 7-8:30 p.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
– New Beginnings Codependents Anonymous will meet at 7 p.m. at Cornerstone Community Church, 700 Washington Ave., Yuba City. For more information, call 530-275-1478.
– Gamblers Anonymous will hold a weekly meeting at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 1390 Franklin Road, Room C, Yuba City, from 7-8:30 p.m. This is an “open” meeting and masks are required to attend.
CLUB MEETINGS
– The Yuba City Early Risers Kiwanis Club will meet at 6:45 a.m. at Carmine’s, 229 Clark Ave., Yuba City. The club meets every Tuesday morning.
– Good Vibrations Square Dance Club will meet at the Marysville Veterans Memorial Center, 211 17th St., Marysville from 7-8:30 p.m. Come to learn how to social square dance. The group will meet every Tuesday. For more information, visit https://tinyurl.com/6y77m7u8.
