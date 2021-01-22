The following events have been reported to us by organizers or have been taken from websites. As far as we know, these events are still set to continue as planned. Events that have been canceled or postponed will be marked as such. If an event has been canceled due to the coronavirus, please notify us by emailing adnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com.
TODAY
EVENTS
– Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture’s Virtual Solo Sessions, hosted by Tom Galvin, will be at 1 p.m. on the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page and YouTube channel. The event will feature between two and four participants sharing their original works.
– The Wild & Scenic Film Festival will take place virtually this year and feature more than 100 environmental and adventure films. The event will take place through Jan. 24 and also feature activist workshops, an art exhibition, youth programs and opportunities to interact with filmmakers and special guests. The South Yuba River Citizens League hosts and produces the festival to raise funds for conservation work. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.wildandscenicfilmfestival.org.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Twin Cities Codependents Anonymous will meet at 1 p.m. in the patio room at First Lutheran Church, 850 Cooper Ave., Yuba City. For more information, call 971-239-9915.
SUNDAY
EVENTS
– Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture’s “All About the Arts Program,” hosted by Tom Galvin, Joe Moye and David Read, will be at 4 p.m. on the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page and YouTube channel. The special guest will be Carob Bradlyn, Yuba City High School arts educator, photographer and ceramic artist.
MONDAY
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Overeaters Anonymous will meet at 6 p.m. at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 1390 Franklin Road, Yuba City. For more information, call 635-5034.
TUESDAY
EVENTS
– Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture will host Artist’s Alchemy at 4 p.m. on the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page and YouTube channel. The special guest will be Chris Thompson, a ceramist – known for his 1,000 Bowls Project and his ceramic works of art. Thompson is a veteran and has been part of the Veterans in the Arts programs as a participant and teaching artist.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Yuba County Board of Supervisors will meet at 9 a.m. For more information on how to join the meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.yuba.org.
– The Sutter County Board of Supervisors will meet at 3 p.m. For more information on how to join the meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.suttercounty.org.
– The Wheatland City Council will meet at 6:30 p.m. For more information on how to join the virtual meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.wheatland.ca.gov.
– The Marysville Joint Unified School District board of trustees will meet at 5:30 p.m. For more information on how to join the meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.mjusd.com.
– The Yuba City Unified School District governing board will meet at 7 p.m. For more information on how to join the meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.ycusd.org.
– The Yuba County Community Services Commission board will meet at 3 p.m. via Zoom. For more information on how to join the meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.yubacares.org.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Anon Twin Cities will meet from 7-8:30 p.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
