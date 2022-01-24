TODAY
EVENTS
– POSTPONED: The 2022 Rice Growers meeting has been postponed until Tuesday, March 15. For more information, call 530-538-7201.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Yuba County Community Services Commission Board will hold a meeting at Yuba-Sutter Economic Development Corporation, 950 Tharp Road, Ste. 1303, Yuba City or via Zoom, starting at 3 p.m. For more information, call 530-751-8555 or email ysedc@ysedc.org.
– The Yuba County Board of Supervisors will hold a meeting in the Board Chambers at the Yuba County Government Center, 915 Eighth St., Marysville, starting at 9 a.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.co.yuba.ca.us.
– The Yuba County Countywide Oversight Board for Redevelopment Successor Agencies will hold a meeting at the Yuba County Government Center, 915 Eighth St., Marysville, starting at 3:30 p.m.
– The Yuba City Council will hold a special meeting via teleconference, starting at 5:30 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.yubacity.net.
– The Marysville Joint Unified School District Board of Trustees will hold a meeting in the boardroom at the District Office, 1919 B St., Marysville, starting at 4:30 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.mjusd.com.
– The Sutter County Board of Supervisors will hold a special meeting at Sutter Union High School, 2665 Acacia St., Sutter, starting at 11 a.m. Members of the public attending this meeting are advised to park in the rear parking lot and access the south gym through the west door. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.suttercounty.org.
– The Yuba City Unified School District Governing Board will hold a meeting in the boardroom at the district office, 750 Palora Ave., Yuba City, starting at 7 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.ycusd.org.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Anon Twin Cities will meet from 7-8:30 p.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
– New Beginnings Codependents Anonymous will meet at 7 p.m. at Cornerstone Community Church, 700 Washington Ave., Yuba City. For more information, call 530-275-1478.
– Gamblers Anonymous will hold a weekly meeting at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 1390 Franklin Road, Room C, Yuba City, from 7-8:30 p.m. This is an “open” meeting and masks are required to attend.
CLUB MEETINGS
– The Yuba City Early Risers Kiwanis Club will meet at 6:45 a.m. at Carmine’s, 229 Clark Ave., Yuba City. The club meets every Tuesday morning.
– Good Vibrations Square Dance Club will meet at the Marysville Veterans Memorial Center, 211 17th St., Marysville from 7-8:30 p.m. Come to learn how to social square dance. The group will meet every Tuesday. For more information, visit https://tinyurl.com/6y77m7u8.
WEDNESDAY
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– The Dementia and Alzheimer’s Caregiver Support Group will hold a meeting in the Fireside Room located next to the First Presbyterian Church, 326 Jay St., Colusa, from 10-11:30 a.m. The meetings are confidential and are open to all that are interested. For more information, call 530-458-5231.
– Al-Anon will meet from 10-11 a.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
We hope you find this daily calendar of local events helpful. You can help by notifying us of any events that should be listed for the general public. Email us at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com or call 749-6552 Please make sure to provide contact information. Thanks!
(Are you a club or organization that meets regularly? We can include that ... let us know.)