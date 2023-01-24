TODAY
EVENTS
– The 2023 Rice Growers Meeting will be held at the Yuba-Sutter UCCE Office, 142 Garden Highway, Yuba City. Doors will open at 1:30 p.m. and the meeting will start at 2 p.m. For more information, call 530-750-1297.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Yuba Community College District Governing Board will hold a special meeting in room 104 at Yuba Community College District, Yuba City, starting at 1:30 p.m. For more information, visit www.yccd.edu.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– The Dementia and Alzheimer's Caregiver Support Group will hold a meeting in the Fireside Room located next to the First Presbyterian Church, 326 Jay St., Colusa, from 10-11:30 a.m. The meetings are confidential and are open to all that are interested. For more information, call 530-458-5231.
– Al-Anon will meet from 10-11 a.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
CLUB MEETINGS
– The local Toastmasters Public Speaking Club will hold a meeting via Zoom, starting at 5:30 p.m. During the meeting, short speeches of five to seven minutes are timed and evaluated. For more information or to get the Zoom link information, call Joyce at 530-300-6712 or Chuck at 805-403-2024. Toastmasters is a worldwide public speaking organization. For more information, visit www.toastmasters.org.
– The Alta California Chapter of the Military Officers Association of America (MOAA) will hold its regular luncheon meeting at Carmine’s Brunch & Mimosa House, 229 Clark Ave. in Yuba City. The meeting will begin with a social hour at 11:15 a.m. followed by lunch at noon. The buffet luncheon costs $27 per person, payable at the door. For more information or to make a reservation, contact Tom Waltherat 530-673-5499 or email t.walther@att.net.
– Valley Quilt Guild will hold a meeting in the Caltrans building, 703 B Street, Marysville. Doors will open at 6 p.m. and the meeting will get underway at 6:30 p.m. For More information, visit www.valleyquiltguild.com.
THURSDAY
EVENTS
– The MCAA Drama Department will present “The Spongebob Musical” in the south auditorium at Marysville High School, 12 E. 18th Street, Marysville, starting at 7 p.m. Tickets cost $10 for general admission or $5 for students, seniors and veterans. For more information, call Matt DeMeritt at 408-891-1859 or email mdemerrit@mjusd.k12.ca.us.
– The Butte College Small Business Development Center (SBDC) will host a “Paid and guerilla marketing” workshop at the Butte College Glenn County Center, 1366 Cortina Drive, Orland, from 9-11 a.m. The workshop is free to attend but pre registration is required. For more information or to register, visit www.buttecollegesbdc.com/events/ or call 530-895-9017.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Sutter County Public Works/Support Services Committee will hold a meeting at 1160 Civic Center Blvd., Suite A, Yuba City, starting at 8:30 a.m. For more information, visit www.suttercounty.org.
– The Yuba City Council will hold a special meeting in the Harvest Room at 1465 Tharp Road, Yuba City, starting at 8 a.m. For more information, visit www.yubacity.net.