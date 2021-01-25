The following events have been reported to us by organizers or have been taken from websites. As far as we know, these events are still set to continue as planned. Events that have been canceled or postponed will be marked as such. If an event has been canceled due to the coronavirus, please notify us by emailing adnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com.
TODAY
EVENTS
– Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture will host Artist’s Alchemy at 4 p.m. on the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page and YouTube channel. The special guest will be Chris Thompson, a ceramist – known for his 1,000 Bowls Project and his ceramic works of art. Thompson is a veteran and has been part of the Veterans in the Arts programs as a participant and teaching artist.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Yuba County Board of Supervisors will meet at 9 a.m. For more information on how to join the meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.yuba.org.
– The Sutter County Board of Supervisors will meet at 3 p.m. For more information on how to join the meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.suttercounty.org.
– The Wheatland City Council will meet at 6:30 p.m. For more information on how to join the virtual meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.wheatland.ca.gov.
– The Marysville Joint Unified School District board of trustees will meet at 5:30 p.m. For more information on how to join the meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.mjusd.com.
– The Yuba City Unified School District governing board will meet at 7 p.m. For more information on how to join the meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.ycusd.org.
– The Wheatland Union High School District board of trustees will have a special meeting at 5 p.m. For more information on how to join the meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.wheatlandhigh.org.
– The Marysville Levee Commission will meet at 4 p.m. For more information on how to join the meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.marysville.ca.us.
– The Yuba County Community Services Commission board will meet at 3 p.m. via Zoom. For more information on how to join the meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.yubacares.org.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Anon Twin Cities will meet from 7-8:30 p.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
WEDNESDAY
EVENTS
– The Wheatland High School & Community Blood Drive, through Vitalant, will be from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. in the gym at 1010 Wheatland Road, Wheatland. Facial coverings are required to donate and appointments are requested to accommodate for social distancing. To make an appointment, visit www.donors.vitalant.org or call 893-5433.
– A webinar will take place to provide business owners with the latest information about new labor laws and human resource policies from 9-10 a.m. Those interested in attending are asked to register in advance at www.yubasutterchamber.com/calendar. The event is sponsored by the Yuba-Sutter Economic Development Corporation, Yuba-Sutter Chamber of Commerce, Sierra Central Credit Union and US Bank.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Marysville Planning and Historic Preservation Commission will meet at 6 p.m. To join the meeting, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/s/89776481751 or call 1-669-900-9128. The meeting ID is 897 7648 1751.
– The Williams Unified School District Board of Trustees will hold a special meeting at the College and Career Center, located at 260 11th St. in Williams, starting at 5:30 p.m. that will include a public hearing To observe social distancing recommendations, the meeting will have a limited seating capacity but will be accessible via Zoom. To access the meeting, visit www.zoom.com/join and enter meeting ID: 843 4642 7124 and password: 610609 or call 1-669-900-6833. Participants are asked to mute their phone or microphone when not speaking. If you would like to participate in the public input portion of the meeting or comment on a specific agenda item, text your name to 681-7847 and the Chair will notify you when it is your turn to speak during the meeting. For more information, call 473-5894.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Anon will meet from 10-11 a.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
We hope you find this daily calendar of local events helpful. You can help by notifying us of any events that should be listed for the general public. Email us at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com or call 749-6552 Please make sure to provide contact information. Thanks!
(Are you a club or organization that meets regularly? We can include that ... let us know.)