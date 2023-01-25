TODAY
EVENTS
– The MCAA Drama Department will present “The Spongebob Musical” in the south auditorium at Marysville High School, 12 E. 18th Street, Marysville, starting at 7 p.m. Tickets cost $10 for general admission or $5 for students, seniors and veterans. For more information, call Matt DeMeritt at 408-891-1859 or email mdemerrit@mjusd.k12.ca.us.
– The Butte College Small Business Development Center (SBDC) will host a “Paid and guerilla marketing” workshop at the Butte College Glenn County Center, 1366 Cortina Drive, Orland, from 9-11 a.m. The workshop is free to attend but pre registration is required. For more information or to register, visit www.buttecollegesbdc.com/events/ or call 530-895-9017.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Sutter County Public Works/Support Services Committee will hold a meeting at 1160 Civic Center Blvd., Suite A, Yuba City, starting at 8:30 a.m. For more information, visit www.suttercounty.org.
– The Yuba City Council will hold a special meeting in the Harvest Room at 1465 Tharp Road, Yuba City, starting at 8 a.m. For more information, visit www.yubacity.net.
FRIDAY
EVENTS
