TODAY
EVENTS
– The MCAA Drama Department will present “The Spongebob Musical” in the south auditorium at Marysville High School, 12 E. 18th Street, Marysville, starting at 7 p.m. Tickets cost $10 for general admission or $5 for students, seniors and veterans. For more information, call Matt DeMeritt at 408-891-1859 or email mdemerrit@mjusd.k12.ca.us.
SATURDAY
EVENTS
– The MCAA Drama Department will present “The Spongebob Musical” in the south auditorium at Marysville High School, 12 E. 18th Street, Marysville, starting at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Tickets cost $10 for general admission or $5 for students, seniors and veterans. For more information, call Matt DeMeritt at 408-891-1859 or email mdemerrit@mjusd.k12.ca.us.
– The Maxwell Fire Association Annual Crab Feed will be held at the Maxwell American Legion Hall, 230 Oak St., Maxwell, starting at 5 p.m. A fresh crab dinner will be served and there will also be a raffle, live auction and more. Tickets cost $75 and can be purchased at the Maxwell Fire Protection District. For more information or to purchase tickets, call 530-438-2320.
– A community baby shower will be held at the Arbuckle Catechism Hall, 412 Laurel Street, Arbuckle, from 9 a.m. until noon to help new mothers, mothers in need and new families with basic baby necessities.
– Population Anime-Con, a family-friendly indoor event, will take place from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. at 420 E St. in Marysville. Admission cost $8 for adults, $5 for those age 17 or younger and free admission for kids under 5. For more information, text 530-218-3552 or email organizers at populationanime@gmail.com.