TODAY
EVENTS
– “The Complete Works of William Shakespeare,” will be held at the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts, 754 Plumas St., Yuba City. Director Joe Moye and his band of madcap men have weaved their way through all of Shakespeare’s Comedies, Histories and Tragedies in one wild ride that will leave you breathless and helpless with laughter. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and cocktails will be served before the show starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are available online at www.yubasutterarts.org. Tickets will also be available at the door as space allows. For more information, call 742-2787.
– The Acting Company presents, “Oleanna” at the Acting Company Theater, 815 B St., Yuba City. The show begins at 7:30 p.m. and tickets cost $20. Tickets can be purchased at the box office or online at www.actingcompany.org. For more information, call 751-1100.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Yuba City Council will hold a special meeting at 1185 Market St., Yuba City, starting at 9 a.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.yubacity.net.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Due to COVID-19, Overeaters Anonymous will not meet in person at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church until further notice. For more information, call 415-246-0064.
SATURDAY
EVENTS
– The Maxwell Fire Association Annual Crab Feed will be held at the Maxwell American Legion Hall, 230 Oak St., Maxwell, starting at 5 p.m. A fresh crab dinner will be served and there will also be a raffle, live auction and more. Tickets cost $50 and can be purchased at the Maxwell Fire Protection District. For more information or to purchase tickets, call 530-438-2320.
ONGOING
– The Gray Lodge, located at 3207 Rutherford Road, Gridley, is open from sunrise to sunset. Gray Lodge is located along the Pacific Flyway and wildlife can be viewed year-round. Some of the activities available include hunting, self-guided nature trail and wildlife viewing. For more information, visit www.wildlife.ca.gov/lands/places-to-visit/gray-lodge-wa, call 846-7500 between 7 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday or call 530-846-7505 Saturday and Sunday.
– The Colusa National Wildlife Refuge, located at 2180 State Highway 20, Colusa, is open year-round. The Auto tour and Wetland walk are open year-round one hour before sunrise and one hour after sunset. Some activities visitors can enjoy include an auto tour, observation deck and observation walkway, trails, photographer and photo blind (by reservation) and hunting (in the designated area). For more information, visit www.fws.gov/refuge/colusa.
