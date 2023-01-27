TODAY
EVENTS
– The MCAA Drama Department will present “The Spongebob Musical” in the south auditorium at Marysville High School, 12 E. 18th Street, Marysville, starting at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Tickets cost $10 for general admission or $5 for students, seniors and veterans. For more information, call Matt DeMeritt at 408-891-1859 or email mdemerrit@mjusd.k12.ca.us.
– The Maxwell Fire Association Annual Crab Feed will be held at the Maxwell American Legion Hall, 230 Oak St., Maxwell, starting at 5 p.m. A fresh crab dinner will be served and there will also be a raffle, live auction and more. Tickets cost $75 and can be purchased at the Maxwell Fire Protection District. For more information or to purchase tickets, call 530-438-2320.
– A community baby shower will be held at the Arbuckle Catechism Hall, 412 Laurel Street, Arbuckle, from 9 a.m. until noon to help new mothers, mothers in need and new families with basic baby necessities.
– Population Anime-Con, a family-friendly indoor event, will take place from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. at 420 E St. in Marysville. Admission cost $8 for adults, $5 for those age 17 or younger and free admission for kids under 5. For more information, text 530-218-3552 or email organizers at populationanime@gmail.com.
– Yuba-Sutter’s first Walk Against Fentanyl event has been rescheduled for Saturday at 10 a.m. at the Walmart in Linda at 1131 North Beale Road in Linda.
Organizer Tori Branch said the route is scheduled to begin at the Linda Walmart, with the end destination being the Walmart in Yuba City.
Branch said that she plans to lead participants through parks, motels and areas where drug use is common.
SUNDAY
EVENTS
– A Vietnamese Lunar New Year celebrations will be held at Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Sacramento at Fire Mountain, 317 Forty Mile Road, Wheatland, starting at 5 p.m. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.hardrockhotelsacramento.com.
MONDAY
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Overeaters Anonymous will meet via Zoom, starting at 7 p.m. To join the meeting, visit https://tinyurl.com/8829hfvv and enter meeting ID: 960 0344 1708 and passcode: 393429. For more information, call 635-5034.
CLUB MEETINGS
– The Live Oak Lions Club will meet at 9826 Live Oak Boulevard, Live Oak, starting at 6:30 p.m. The club meets every Monday, except Memorial Day, Labor Day and other holidays that may fall on a Monday.
TUESDAY
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Colusa County Board of Supervisors will hold a meeting in the Board Chambers, located at 546 Jay Street, Suite 108, in Colusa, starting at 9 a.m. The meeting will be accessible via teleconference and members of the public are encouraged to participate. To listen to the meeting, call 916-264-0723 or 1-800-356-8278 and enter the conference code: 401978.
– The Marysville Joint Unified School District Board of Trustees will hold a special meeting in the boardroom at the district office, 1919 B Street, Marysville, starting at 4 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.mjusd.com.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– The Widowed Persons Group of Sutter-Yuba will meet at Red Robin, 1200 Colusa Avenue, Yuba City, starting at 1 p.m. For more information, call Membership Chairperson Marlene Plaxco at 530-695-1821.
– Al-Anon Twin Cities will meet from 7-8:30 p.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
– New Beginnings Codependents Anonymous will meet at 7 p.m. at Cornerstone Community Church, 700 Washington Ave., Yuba City. For more information, call 530-275-1478.
– Gamblers Anonymous will hold a weekly meeting at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 1390 Franklin Road, Room C, Yuba City, from 7-8:30 p.m. This is an “open” meeting and masks are required to attend.
– The Parents of Addicted Loved Ones support group will hold a meeting at Adventure Church of Yuba City, 876 W. Onstott Frontage Road, Yuba City, from 6:30-8 p.m. Zoom invites are also available for those that are interested. For more information, call Adventure Church Yuba City at 530-822-9216.
– Take off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS) will meet at Yuba County Health & Human Services, 5730 Packard Street, Suite 100, Marysville. Weigh in begins at 10 a.m. and the meeting will start at 11 a.m. For more information, call 530-742-7013.
CLUB MEETINGS
– The Yuba City Early Risers Kiwanis Club will meet at 6:45 a.m. at Carmine’s, 229 Clark Ave., Yuba City. The club meets every Tuesday morning.
– Good Vibrations Square Dance Club will meet at the Marysville Veterans Memorial Center, 211 17th St., Marysville from 6:30-9 p.m. Come to learn how to social square dance. The group will meet every Tuesday. For more information, visit https://asdsc.org.