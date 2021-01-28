The following events have been reported to us by organizers or have been taken from websites. As far as we know, these events are still set to continue as planned. Events that have been canceled or postponed will be marked as such. If an event has been canceled due to the coronavirus, please notify us by emailing adnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com.
TODAY
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Overeaters Anonymous will meet at 7 p.m. at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 1390 Franklin Road, Yuba City. For more information, call 415-246-0064.
SATURDAY
EVENTS
– The Vitalant Winter Classic Blood Drive will be from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. at Boyd Hall, 1895 Lassen Blvd., Yuba City. Facial coverings are required to donate and appointments are requested to accommodate for social distancing. To make an appointment, visit www.donors.vitalant.org or call 893-5433.
– The Knights of Columbus John Paul Council #14112 will host the 14th annual take-out dinner fundraiser in the Holy Cross Catholic Church Hall, 408 Laurel St., Arbuckle, from 3-6 p.m. A meals of barbecue tri-tip, rotisserie chicken, salad, rice and rolls will be served for individuals ($25) and for families ($100). There will also be door prizes, raffles and a silent and live auction. All proceeds from the event go back into the community. For more information, call Joe Lauwerijssen at 300-4270 or Brett Mulqueeney at 219-4152.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Twin Cities Codependents Anonymous will meet at 1 p.m. in the patio room at First Lutheran Church, 850 Cooper Ave., Yuba City. For more information, call 971-239-9915.
ONGOING
WILDLIFE AREAS/REFUGES
– The Gray Lodge, located at 3207 Rutherford Road, Gridley, is open from sunrise to sunset. Gray Lodge is located along the Pacific Flyway and wildlife can be viewed year-round. Some of the activities available include hunting, self-guided nature trail and wildlife viewing. For more information, visit www.wildlife.ca.gov/lands/places-to-visit/gray-lodge-wa, call 846-7500 between 7 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday or call 530-846-7505 Saturday and Sunday.
– The Colusa National Wildlife Refuge, located at 2180 State Highway 20, Colusa, is open year-round. The Auto tour and Wetland walk are open year-round one hour before sunrise and one hour after sunset. Some activities visitors can enjoy include an auto tour, observation deck and observation walkway, trails, photographer and photo blind (by reservation) and hunting (in the designated area). For more information, visit www.fws.gov/refuge/colusa.
