TODAY
EVENTS
– “The Complete Works of William Shakespeare,” will be held at the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts, 754 Plumas St., Yuba City. Director Joe Moye and his band of madcap men have weaved their way through all of Shakespeare’s Comedies, Histories and Tragedies in one wild ride that will leave you breathless and helpless with laughter. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and cocktails will be served before the show starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are available online at www.yubasutterarts.org. Tickets will also be available at the door as space allows. For more information, call 742-2787.
– The Acting Company presents, “Oleanna” at the Acting Company Theater, 815 B St., Yuba City. The show begins at 7:30 p.m. and tickets cost $20. Tickets can be purchased at the box office or online at www.actingcompany.org. For more information, call 751-1100.
– The Maxwell Fire Association Annual Crab Feed will be held at the Maxwell American Legion Hall, 230 Oak St., Maxwell, starting at 5 p.m. A fresh crab dinner will be served and there will also be a raffle, live auction and more. Tickets cost $50 and can be purchased at the Maxwell Fire Protection District. For more information or to purchase tickets, call 530-438-2320.
SUNDAY
EVENTS
– “The Complete Works of William Shakespeare,” will be held at the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts, 754 Plumas St., Yuba City. Director Joe Moye and his band of madcap men have weaved their way through all of Shakespeare’s Comedies, Histories and Tragedies in one wild ride that will leave you breathless and helpless with laughter. Doors open at 1:30 p.m. and cocktails will be served before the show starts at 2 p.m. Tickets are available online at www.yubasutterarts.org. Tickets will also be available at the door as space allows. For more information, call 742-2787.
– The Acting Company presents, “Oleanna” at the Acting Company Theater, 815 B St., Yuba City. The show begins at 2 p.m. and tickets cost $20. Tickets can be purchased at the box office or online at www.actingcompany.org. For more information, call 751-1100.
MONDAY
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Due to COVID-19, Overeaters Anonymous will not meet in person at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church until further notice. For more information, call 635-5034.
CLUB MEETINGS
– The Live Oak Lions Club will meet at 9826 Live Oak Blvd., Live Oak, starting at 6:30 p.m. The club meets every Monday, except Memorial Day, Labor Day and other holidays that may fall on a Monday.
– Hallwood 4-H will hold their monthly meeting at the Hallwood Nazarene Church, 2825 Highway 20, Marysville, starting at 7 p.m. New youth members and adult volunteers are encouraged to attend. For more information, call 329-5565 or email renickh@hotmail.com.
– The Historic Marysville Art Club will hold its monthly luncheon at 420 10th St., Marysville, starting at noon. Lunch will be served and will include a variety of salads, bread, refreshments and fresh pies. Membership costs $25 per year but non-members are welcome to attend the meeting. Facial coverings will be required and social distancing will be enforced. For more information or to be added to the guest list, call 218-7065.
TUESDAY
EVENTS
– The 56th installment of the Colusa Farm Show will be held at the Colusa County Fairgrounds, located at 1303 10th St. in Colusa, from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Admission and parking are free. Over 380 vendors will be onsite to showcase the latest farming techniques and equipment. People are advised to park at the fairgrounds or on side streets in the area, except on Eighth Street because it is a tow away zone. For more information, contact the Colusa Fairgrounds at 530-458-2641.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Three Rivers Levee Improvement Authority will hold a meeting at the Yuba County Government Center, 915 Eighth St. Suite 109A, Marysville, starting at 2:30 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.trlia.org.
– The Yuba City Council will hold a meeting via web conference, starting at 6 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.yubacity.net.
– The Colusa County Board of Supervisors will hold a meeting at 546 Jay St., Suite 108, Colusa, starting at 9 a.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.countyofcolusa.com.
– The Olivehurst Public Utility District Fire Department/Safety Committee will hold a virtual meeting, starting at 4 p.m. For more information, visit www.opud.org.
– The Olivehurst Public Utility District Parks and Recreation Committee will hold a virtual meeting, starting at 5 p.m. For more information, visit www.opud.org.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Anon Twin Cities will meet from 7-8:30 p.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
– New Beginnings Codependents Anonymous will meet at 7 p.m. at Cornerstone Community Church, 700 Washington Ave., Yuba City. For more information, call 530-275-1478.
– Gamblers Anonymous will hold a weekly meeting at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 1390 Franklin Road, Room C, Yuba City, from 7-8:30 p.m. This is an “open” meeting and masks are required to attend.
– The Widowed Persons Group of Sutter-Yuba will meet at Dancing Tomato Caffe, 990 Walton Ave., Yuba City, starting at 9 a.m. For more information, call Membership Chairperson Marlene Plaxco at 530-695-1821.
CLUB MEETINGS
– The Yuba City/Marysville Christian Women’s Connection will hold their monthly luncheon in the Plaza Room at Hillcrest Plaza, 210 Julie Drive, Yuba City, from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. The inclusive luncheon costs $18 and the public is welcome to attend. This month lunch will feature Sew-n-Piece, a sewing and quilting shop located in Marysville. Women are invited to bring a quilt they love to be put on display.The program also includes music and guest speaker Laura Johnson, who will share about peace and contentment in life as she illustrates how her life turned out differently than planned. For more information, call Bettielou 530-674-3499 or Sue 530-300-6119.
– The Yuba City Early Risers Kiwanis Club will meet at 6:45 a.m. at Carmine’s, 229 Clark Ave., Yuba City. The club meets every Tuesday morning.
– Good Vibrations Square Dance Club will meet at the Marysville Veterans Memorial Center, 211 17th St., Marysville from 7-8:30 p.m. Come to learn how to social square dance. The group will meet every Tuesday. For more information, visit https://tinyurl.com/6y77m7u8.
NOTICES
– Sutter and Yuba County High School students are encouraged to participate in this annual nationwide event in which they choose a poem from a list of 1,000 titles, memorize it and then present it to the public. This year we will be individually video recording participants. The winner from each county will move on to the California statewide competition and, if successful in winning, they will receive a trip to Washington DC to present their poem nationally. Locally, first through third place awards are given to each county’s top three presenters. Poetry Out Loud submissions are due Feb. 1. For more information, call 530-742-2787.
We hope you find this daily calendar of local events helpful. You can help by notifying us of any events that should be listed for the general public. Email us at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com or call 749-6552 Please make sure to provide contact information. Thanks!
(Are you a club or organization that meets regularly? We can include that ... let us know.)