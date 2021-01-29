The following events have been reported to us by organizers or have been taken from websites. As far as we know, these events are still set to continue as planned. Events that have been canceled or postponed will be marked as such. If an event has been canceled due to the coronavirus, please notify us by emailing adnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com.
TODAY
EVENTS
– The Vitalant Winter Classic Blood Drive will be from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. at Boyd Hall, 1895 Lassen Blvd., Yuba City. Facial coverings are required to donate and appointments are requested to accommodate for social distancing. To make an appointment, visit www.donors.vitalant.org or call 893-5433.
– The Knights of Columbus John Paul Council #14112 will host the 14th annual take-out dinner fundraiser in the Holy Cross Catholic Church Hall, 408 Laurel St., Arbuckle, from 3-6 p.m. A meals of barbecue tri-tip, rotisserie chicken, salad, rice and rolls will be served for individuals ($25) and for families ($100). There will also be door prizes, raffles and a silent and live auction. All proceeds from the event go back into the community. For more information, call Joe Lauwerijssen at 300-4270 or Brett Mulqueeney at 219-4152.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Twin Cities Codependents Anonymous will meet at 1 p.m. in the patio room at First Lutheran Church, 850 Cooper Ave., Yuba City. For more information, call 971-239-9915.
MONDAY
EVENTS
– The Maxwell Community Blood Drive will be held at the Maxwell Baptist Church, 177 California St., Maxwell, from 2-6 p.m. Face masks will be required to donate and appointments are requested to allow for optimal social distancing. Those that donate are asked to bring photo identification as well and eat and drink plenty of water prior to attending. To make an appointment, visit donorvitalant.org and enter blood drive code: SMFM041 or call 893-5433.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The First 5 Yuba County Children and Families Commission executive committee will meet virtually at 9 a.m. For more information on how to join the meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.first5yuba.org.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Overeaters Anonymous will meet at 6 p.m. at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 1390 Franklin Road, Yuba City. For more information, call 635-5034.
TUESDAY
EVENTS
– The University of California Cooperative Extension in collaboration with the California Beef Council will offer an online Beef Quality Assurance Training and Certification from 5:30-7 p.m. The event is free and registration is required – to register, visit https://ucanr.edu/survey/survey.cfm?surveynumber=32813.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Marysville City Council will meet at 6 p.m. For more information on how to join the meeting, visit www.marysville.ca.us.
– The Yuba City Council will meet at 6 p.m. in the council chambers at 1201 Civic Center Blvd., Yuba City. Residents are encouraged to attend the meeting via web conference, due to COVID-19, however, consistent with public health guidelines for social distancing, seating will be available in the chamber. Facial coverings are required. For more information on how to attend the meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.yubacity.net.
– The Reclamation District Number 784 board of trustees will meet at 10 a.m. The boardroom will not be open to the public, however, virtual and telephonic participation will be available. For more information on how to join the meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.rd784.org.
– CANCELED: The Sutter County Health and Welfare Committee meeting has been canceled. The next regular meeting is scheduled to take place Feb. 16.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Anon Twin Cities will meet from 7-8:30 p.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
