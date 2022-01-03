TODAY
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Olivehurst Public Utility District Fire Department/Safety Committee will hold a virtual meeting, starting at 4 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, call 530-743-4657 or visit www.opud.org.
– The Olivehurst Public Utility District Parks and Recreation Committee will hold a virtual meeting, starting at 5 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, call 530-743-4657 or visit www.opud.org.
– The Sutter County Health and Welfare Committee will hold a meeting at 1160 Civic Center Blvd., Suite A, Yuba City, starting at 8:30 a.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.suttercounty.org.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– The Widowed Persons Group of Sutter-Yuba will meet at Dancing Tomato Caffe, 990 N. Walton Ave., Yuba City, starting at 9 a.m. For more information, call Membership Chairperson Marlene Plaxco at 530-695-1821.
WEDNESDAY
EVENTS
– Poetry Hour: Notes from the field, featuring renowned poet and memoirist, Marcelo Hernandez Castillo in conversation with poets, artists, thinkers and other creative minds from around the nation and the world, will begin at 5 p.m. The salon-style talks will take on unique themes of art, life, and writing for each session, allowing each guest to share their creative process and original work. The conversation will be streamed live on the Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture Facebook page and YouTube Channel.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– Reclamation District No. 70 Board of Trustees will hold a meeting at 1138 Fourth Ave., Meridian, starting at 9:30 a.m. For more information, call 530-696-2569.
– The Yuba County Children’s Wellness and Child Abuse Prevention Council will hold a meeting via Zoom, starting at 8 a.m. For more information, call Council Secretary Liz Corniel at 530-749-6354.
– The Olivehurst Public Utility District Board of Directors will hold a special, virtual meeting, starting at 5 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, call 530-743-4657 or visit www.opud.org.
– The Olivehurst Public Utility District Water and Wastewater Committee will hold a virtual meeting, starting at 5:45 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, call 530-743-4657 or visit www.opud.org.
– The Live Oak City Council will hold a meeting in the Live Oak City Council Chambers, 9955 Live Oak Blvd., Live Oak, starting at 6 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.liveoakcity.org.
– CANCELED: The Sutter County Planning Commission meeting has been canceled. The next regular meeting is scheduled to take place on Jan. 19, starting at 6 p.m.
