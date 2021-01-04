The following events have been reported to us by organizers or have been taken from websites. As far as we know, these events are still set to continue as planned. Events that have been canceled or postponed will be marked as such. If an event has been canceled due to the coronavirus, please notify us by emailing adnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com.
TODAY
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Sutter County Board of Supervisors will meet at 6 p.m. For more information on how to join the meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.suttercounty.org.
– The Marysville City Council will meet at 6 p.m. For more information on how to join the meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.marysville.ca.us.
– CANCELED: The regularly scheduled Yuba City Council meeting has been canceled. The council will be holding a series of special closed sessions Jan. 4, 5 and 7. The next regular meeting is scheduled to take place Jan. 19 at 6 p.m.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Anon Twin Cities will meet from 7-8:30 p.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
WEDNESDAY
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Live Oak City Council will meet at 6 p.m. For more information on how to join the meeting or view the agenda, visit www.liveoakcity.org.
– The Wheatland Union High School District board of trustees will meet at 5 p.m. For more information on how to join the meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.wheatlandhigh.org.
– The Reclamation District Number 70 board of trustees will meet at 9:30 a.m. via conference call. Those who would like to participate can call RD 70 at 696-2569.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Anon will meet from 10-11 a.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
We hope you find this daily calendar of local events helpful. You can help by notifying us of any events that should be listed for the general public. Email us at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com or call 749-6552 Please make sure to provide contact information. Thanks!
(Are you a club or organization that meets regularly? We can include that ... let us know.)