TODAY
EVENTS
– Poetry Hour: Notes from the field, featuring renowned poet and memoirist, Marcelo Hernandez Castillo in conversation with poets, artists, thinkers and other creative minds from around the nation and the world, will begin at 5 p.m. The salon-style talks will take on unique themes of art, life, and writing for each session, allowing each guest to share their creative process and original work. The conversation will be streamed live on the Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture Facebook page and YouTube Channel.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– Reclamation District No. 70 Board of Trustees will hold a meeting at 1138 Forth Avenue, Meridian, starting at 9:30 a.m. For more information, call 530-696-2569.
– The Yuba County Children’s Wellness and Child Abuse Prevention Council will hold a meeting via Zoom, starting at 8 a.m. For more information, call Council Secretary Liz Corniel at 530-749-6354.
– The Olivehurst Public Utility District Board of Directors will hold a special, virtual meeting, starting at 5 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, call 530-743-4657 or visit www.opud.org.
– The Olivehurst Public Utility District Water and Wastewater Committee will hold a virtual meeting, starting at 5:45 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, call 530-743-4657 or visit www.opud.org.
– The Live Oak City Council will hold a meeting in the Live Oak City Council Chambers, 9955 Live Oak Boulevard, Live Oak, starting at 6 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.liveoakcity.org.
– CANCELED: The Sutter County Planning Commission meeting has been canceled. The next regular meeting is scheduled to take place on Jan. 19, starting at 6 p.m.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Anon will meet from 10-11 a.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
THURSDAY
EVENTS
– Open Mic – Spoken Word Poetry & Prose, an open mic setting, hosted by Tom Galvin, will include poets, writers and other presenters and lots of opportunity for audience participation. To join via Zoom, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85327385183. For more information, call 742-2787.
