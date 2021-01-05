The following events have been reported to us by organizers or have been taken from websites. As far as we know, these events are still set to continue as planned. Events that have been canceled or postponed will be marked as such. If an event has been canceled due to the coronavirus, please notify us by emailing adnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com.
TODAY
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Live Oak City Council will meet at 6 p.m. For more information on how to join the meeting or view the agenda, visit www.liveoakcity.org.
– The Wheatland Union High School District board of trustees will meet at 5 p.m. For more information on how to join the meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.wheatlandhigh.org.
– The Reclamation District Number 70 board of trustees will meet at 9:30 a.m. via conference call. Those who would like to participate can call RD 70 at 696-2569.
– The Olivehurst Public Utility District Water and Wastewater Committee will meet at 5:45 p.m. The boardroom will not be open to the public, however virtual and telephonic participation will be available. For more information on how to join the meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.opud.org.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Anon will meet from 10-11 a.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
THURSDAY
EVENTS
– Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture’s Virtual Poetry and Spoken Word Open Mic, hosted by Tom Galvin, will be at 6 p.m. via Zoom. To join the virtual event, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85327385183.
