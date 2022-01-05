TODAY
– Open Mic – Spoken Word Poetry & Prose, an open mic setting, hosted by Tom Galvin, will include poets, writers and other presenters and lots of opportunity for audience participation. To join via Zoom, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85327385183. For more information, call 742-2787.
– Due to COVID-19, Overeaters Anonymous will not meet in person at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church until further notice. For more information, call 415-246-0064.
