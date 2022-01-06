TODAY
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Due to COVID-19, Overeaters Anonymous will not meet in person at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church until further notice. For more information, call 415-246-0064.
SATURDAY
EVENTS
– Swan Tours led by California Department of Fish and Wildlife naturalists will take place from 9:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. in Yuba County rice fields through Jan. 8. This is an excursion into a prime Pacific Flyway overwintering grounds. Tours focus on the ancient tundra swan but participants could also see an assortment of geese, ducks, shorebirds and raptors. Each tour lasts about two hours. Pre-registration is required. For more information, contact Genelle Treaster, CDFW North Central Region, at genelle.treaster@wildlife.ca.gov.
– The Colusa Rotary Club will host “A night at the races,” event at the Colusa County Fairgrounds, 1303 10th St., Colusa. Cocktails and hors d’oeuvres start at 4 p.m. and the races will begin at 6 p.m. Tickets cost $150 per couple and include a gourmet dinner, wine, $20 in play money for betting and an open bar. There will also be a crazy hat contest. Proceeds will benefit the community programs facilitated by the Colusa Rotary Club. For more information or to purchase tickets, call Hans Herkert at 530-510-5315.
– The film “The Hammonton Boys,” made by local filmmaker Doug Criddle, will be screened at the Lee Burrows Center for the Arts, 630 E St., Marysville. Doors open at 9:45 a.m. and the film will start at 10 a.m. Masks and proof of COVID-19 vaccination will be required. A $10 donation is suggested. For more information, call Sue Cejner-Moyers at 530-218-4070.
ONGOING
– The Gray Lodge, located at 3207 Rutherford Road, Gridley, is open from sunrise to sunset. Gray Lodge is located along the Pacific Flyway and wildlife can be viewed year-round. Some of the activities available include hunting, self-guided nature trail and wildlife viewing. For more information, visit www.wildlife.ca.gov/lands/places-to-visit/gray-lodge-wa, call 846-7500 between 7 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday or call 530-846-7505 Saturday and Sunday.
– The Colusa National Wildlife Refuge, located at 2180 State Highway 20, Colusa, is open year-round. The Auto tour and Wetland walk are open year-round one hour before sunrise and one hour after sunset. Some activities visitors can enjoy include an auto tour, observation deck and observation walkway, trails, photographer and photo blind (by reservation) and hunting (in the designated area). For more information, visit www.fws.gov/refuge/colusa.
We hope you find this daily calendar of local events helpful. You can help by notifying us of any events that should be listed for the general public. Email us at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com or call 749-6552 Please make sure to provide contact information. Thanks!
(Are you a club or organization that meets regularly? We can include that ... let us know.)