TODAY
EVENTS
– The Wheatland History Museum, 111 Main Street, Wheatland, will be open from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Admission is free and donations are gladly accepted. Items in the museum reflect the history of the Wheatland and local area. Displays change and include agriculture, business, schools, military, and pre-Wheatland artifacts.
SUNDAY
EVENTS
– The Reel Book Society, a book and film club for movie and book lovers, will use a discord server to discuss a book throughout the month and then the group does a screening of the film. At the end of each month, there is a final virtual discussion about the book and film. Meetings begin at 7 p.m. This month, they are reading and viewing the movie “Adjustment Bureau” by Philip K. Dyck. To sign up or if you have any questions, email shawntay@yubasutterarts.org.
– The Friends of the Sutter County Library will host a first Saturday Book Sale at the Sutter County Library, 750 Forbes Ave., Yuba City, from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. Quality fiction, nonfiction, Children's books and jigsaw puzzles will be available. All proceeds from the sale will benefit Library Services at the facility. Donations of gently used books, DVDs and CDs are also appreciated.
MONDAY
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Sutter County Agriculture/Public Protection and General Government Committee will hold a meeting at 1160 Civic Center Blvd., Suite A, Yuba City, starting at 3:30 p.m. For more information, visit www.suttercounty.org.
– CANCELED: The Sutter County Real Estate Committee meeting has been canceled. The next regular meeting is scheduled to take place Monday, April 10, starting at 10 a.m.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Overeaters Anonymous will meet via Zoom, starting at 7 p.m. To join the meeting, visit https://tinyurl.com/8829hfvv and enter meeting ID: 960 0344 1708 and passcode: 393429. For more information, call 635-5034.
– The Parkinson's Disease Support Group will be meeting at 1 p.m. at 969 Plumas Street, Yuba City. The group meets the second Monday of every month. For more information, call 701-0039.
CLUB MEETINGS
– The Live Oak Lions Club will meet at 9826 Live Oak Boulevard, Live Oak, starting at 6:30 p.m. The club meets every Monday, except Memorial Day, Labor Day and other holidays that may fall on a Monday.
– Sons In Retirement (SIR) will hold their monthly luncheon at the Hillcrest Plaza Room, 210 Julie Drive, Yuba City. Doors open at 11:00 a.m. and the meeting will begin at 12:00 a.m. The buffet luncheon cost is $20 per person. For more information, call Bill Crocker at 530-673-8982 or visit www.branch45.sirinc2.org.
– The Daughters of Leisure (DOLs) will hold their monthly luncheon at Hillcrest Catering, 210 Julie Drive, Yuba City. Doors open at 11 a.m. and the meeting will begin at 11:30 a.m. The buffet luncheon cost is $20 per person and reservations are required. For more information, call Mona Routzong at 530-218-7758.
TUESDAY
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Yuba County Board of Supervisors will hold a meeting in the board chambers at the Yuba County Government Center, 915 Eighth Street, Marysville, starting at 9 a.m. The meeting will also be accessible via Zoom. For more information, visit www.co.yuba.ca.us.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Anon Twin Cities will meet from 7-8:30 p.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
– New Beginnings Codependents Anonymous will meet at 7 p.m. at Cornerstone Community Church, 700 Washington Ave., Yuba City. For more information, call 530-275-1478.
– Gamblers Anonymous will hold a weekly meeting at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 1390 Franklin Road, Room C, Yuba City, from 7-8:30 p.m. This is an “open” meeting and masks are required to attend.
– The Parents of Addicted Loved Ones support group will hold a meeting at Adventure Church of Yuba City, 876 W. Onstott Frontage Road, Yuba City, from 6:30-8 p.m. Zoom invites are also available for those that are interested. For more information, call Adventure Church Yuba City at 530-822-9216.
– Take off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS) will meet at Yuba County Health & Human Services, 5730 Packard Street, Suite 100, Marysville. Weigh in begins at 10 a.m. and the meeting will start at 11 a.m. For more information, call 530-742-7013.
CLUB MEETINGS
– The Yuba City Early Risers Kiwanis Club will meet at 6:45 a.m. at Carmine’s, 229 Clark Ave., Yuba City. The club meets every Tuesday morning.
– Good Vibrations Square Dance Club will meet at the Marysville Veterans Memorial Center, 211 17th St., Marysville from 6:30-9 p.m. Come to learn how to social square dance. The group will meet every Tuesday. For more information, visit https://asdsc.org.
– The Yuba-Sutter Improv Club, with Shamaya Sutton and Tyler Zepp, will be held at the Burrows Center for the Arts, 630 E Street, Marysville, starting at 6:30 p.m. Organizers said improv teaches you the importance of accessing your inner child and gives you permission to “play pretend” again with others. Attendees are advised to come with an open mind and leave all judgments at the door. A basic artist membership in Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture is encouraged to help offset costs. For more information, call 530-742-2787.
– The Yuba City/Marysville Christian Women's Connection will hold their monthly luncheon in the Plaza Room at Hillcrest Plaza, 210 Julie Drive, Yuba City, from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. The inclusive luncheon costs $21 and the public is welcome to attend. The theme of the meeting is "Buzzing in the New Year!" and will feature Honey Barn Decor Boutique owner Melissa Swink, who will discuss her new shop that offers new, renewed and new-to-you furniture and home decor, guest speaker nurse, educator and business owner Dannette Bentz and music by soloist Amanda Flamm. For more information, call Bettielou 530-674-3499 or Sue 530-300-6119.