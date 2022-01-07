TODAY
– Swan Tours led by California Department of Fish and Wildlife naturalists will take place from 9:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. in Yuba County rice fields through Jan. 8. This is an excursion into a prime Pacific Flyway overwintering grounds. Tours focus on the ancient tundra swan but participants could also see an assortment of geese, ducks, shorebirds and raptors. Each tour lasts about two hours. Pre-registration is required. For more information, contact Genelle Treaster, CDFW North Central Region, at genelle.treaster@wildlife.ca.gov.
– The Colusa Rotary Club will host “A night at the races,” event at the Colusa County Fairgrounds, 1303 10th St., Colusa. Cocktails and hors d’oeuvres start at 4 p.m. and the races will begin at 6 p.m. Tickets cost $150 per couple and include a gourmet dinner, wine, $20 in play money for betting and an open bar. There will also be a crazy hat contest. Proceeds will benefit the community programs facilitated by the Colusa Rotary Club. For more information or to purchase tickets, call Hans Herkert at 530-510-5315.
– The film “The Hammonton Boys,” made by local filmmaker Doug Criddle, will be screened at the Lee Burrows Center for the Arts, 630 E St., Marysville. Doors open at 9:45 a.m. and the film will start at 10 a.m. Masks and proof of COVID-19 vaccination will be required. A $10 donation is suggested. For more information, call Sue Cejner-Moyers at 530-218-4070.
SUNDAY
EVENTS
– Attention book and film club for movie and book lovers: The Reel Book Society will utilize a Discord server to discuss a book throughout the month and then the group does a screening of the film. At the end of each month, there is a final virtual discussion about the book and film. Meetings begin at 7 p.m. This month, they are reading and viewing the movie “Howl’s Moving Castle,” by Diane Wynne Jones. To sign up or if you have any questions, email shawntay@yubasutterarts.org.
MONDAY
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Building Better Partnerships, Inc. Board of Directors will hold a special meeting at the Regional Housing Authority Office, 1455 Butte House Road, Yuba City, starting at 4 p.m. For more information, call 530-671-0220.
– The Sutter County Agriculture/Public Protection and General Government Board will hold a meeting at 1160 Civic Center Blvd., Suite A, Yuba City, starting at 3:30 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.suttercounty.org.
– The Yuba City Parks & Recreation Commission will hold a meeting in the council chambers at City Hall, 1201 Civic Center Blvd., Yuba City, starting at 5:30 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.yubacity.net.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– CANCELED: The Parkinson’s Disease Support Group monthly meeting has been canceled. The next meeting will be held Monday, Feb. 14. For more information, call 701-0039.
– Due to COVID-19, Overeaters Anonymous will not meet in person at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church until further notice. For more information, call 635-5034.
CLUB MEETINGS
– Daughters of Leisure (DOLs) will hold their monthly luncheon at Hillcrest Catering, 210 Julie Drive, Yuba City. Doors open at 11 a.m. and the meeting will begin at 11:30 a.m. The buffet luncheon cost is $16 per person and reservations are required. The guest speaker will be Dr. Pranav Amin, Ophthalmologist. For more information, call Mona Routzong at 530-218-7758.
– The Live Oak Lions Club will meet at 9826 Live Oak Blvd., Live Oak, starting at 6:30 p.m. The club meets every Monday, except Memorial Day, Labor Day and other holidays that may fall on a Monday.
TUESDAY
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Yuba County Board of Supervisors will hold a meeting in the board chambers at the Yuba County Government Center, 915 Eighth St., Marysville, starting at 9 a.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.co.yuba.ca.us.
– The Board of Trustees of Reclamation District Number 1660 will hold its regular monthly meeting at 6724 Progress Road, Meridian, starting at 2 p.m.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Anon Twin Cities will meet from 7-8:30 p.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
– New Beginnings Codependents Anonymous will meet at 7 p.m. at Cornerstone Community Church, 700 Washington Ave., Yuba City. For more information, call 530-275-1478.
– Gamblers Anonymous will hold a weekly meeting at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 1390 Franklin Road, Room C, Yuba City, from 7-8:30 p.m. This is an “open” meeting and masks are required to attend.
CLUB MEETINGS
– The Yuba City Early Risers Kiwanis Club will meet at 6:45 a.m. at Carmine’s, 229 Clark Ave., Yuba City. The club meets every Tuesday morning.
– Good Vibrations Square Dance Club will meet at the Marysville Veterans Memorial Center, 211 17th St., Marysville from 7-8:30 p.m. Come to learn how to social square dance. The group will meet every Tuesday. For more information, visit https://tinyurl.com/6y77m7u8.
