The following events have been reported to us by organizers or have been taken from websites. As far as we know, these events are still set to continue as planned. Events that have been canceled or postponed will be marked as such. If an event has been canceled due to the coronavirus, please notify us by emailing adnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com.
TODAY
EVENTS
– Swan Tours, led by California Department of Fish and Wildlife naturalists, will take place from 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m. in Yuba County rice fields. This is an excursion into a prime Pacific Flyway overwintering grounds. Tours focus on the ancient tundra swan but participants could also see an assortment of geese, ducks, shorebirds and raptors. Each tour lasts about two hours. For more information, visit www.wildlife.ca.gov/regions/2/swan-tours.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Twin Cities Codependents Anonymous will meet at 1 p.m. in the patio room at First Lutheran Church, 850 Cooper Ave., Yuba City. For more information, call 971-239-9915.
SUNDAY
EVENTS
– Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture’s “All About the Arts Program,” hosted by Tom Galvin, Joe Moye and David Read, will be at 4 p.m. on the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page and YouTube channel. The special guest will be Chris Pedigo, photographer, historian and former Marysville City Council member.
MONDAY
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Sutter County Agriculture/Public Protection and General Government Committee will meet at 3:30 p.m. For more information on how to join the meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.suttercounty.org.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Overeaters Anonymous will meet at 6 p.m. at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 1390 Franklin Road, Yuba City. For more information, call 635-5034.
TUESDAY
EVENTS
– Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture will host Artist’s Alchemy at 4 p.m. on the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page and YouTube channel. James Ochsner, director of the Sutter County Library, will be the special guest.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Sutter County Board of Supervisors will meet at 3 p.m. For more information on how to join the meeting or view the agenda, visit www.suttercounty.org.
– The Marysville Joint Unified School District will have a special meeting at 4:30 p.m. via teleconference. For more information on how to join the meeting or view the agenda, visit www.mjusd.com.
– The Yuba City Unified School District will meet at 7 p.m. For more information on how to join the meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.ycusd.org.
– The Reclamation District Number 1660 board of trustees will meet at 2 p.m. via teleconference. It’s asked that people call 696-0349 for the call number.
– CANCELED: The Yuba City Council special meeting/budget workshop has been canceled. The next regular council meeting is scheduled for Jan. 19 at 6 p.m.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Anon Twin Cities will meet from 7-8:30 p.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.