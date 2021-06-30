The following events have been reported to us by organizers or have been taken from websites. As far as we know, these events are still set to continue as planned. Events that have been canceled or postponed will be marked as such. If an event has been canceled due to the coronavirus, please notify us by emailing adnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com.
TODAY
EVENTS
– Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture’s musician-in-residence will host the Open Mic – Spoken Word Poetry and Prose at 6 p.m. via Zoom. The virtual open mic setting includes poets, writers and other presenters along with opportunities for audience participation. Participants are able to bring their personal work to share or listen in. To join the event, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85327385183.
– The Colusa Certified Farmers Market will be open each Thursday from 4-7 p.m. for the summer season and will feature several local certified vendors including Premier Mushrooms, Rosita Ranch, Ben’s Grass Fed Beef, Grindstone Wines, Jeffrey’s Ranch Pecans and O’Connell Ranch. The market is located at Veterans Memorial Park, at the corner of Market and 10th streets in Colusa. The Colusa Certified Farmers Market accepts WIC, senior vouchers and CalFresh as part of the Market Match Incentive Program. For more information, contact Jennifer Diaz at 415-994-9082.
– Kaylee Starr will be performing at Memorial Park, located at the corner of 10th and Market Street in Colusa, during this week’s installment of the Colusa Concerts in the Park series, hosted by the city of Colusa. The music will start at 6:30 p.m. and a free line dancing class will be held at 5:30 p.m. For more information, contact the Colusa Recreation Department at 458-4941 extension 108.
CLUB MEETINGS
–The Widowed Persons of Sutter/Yuba will have an outing at 9 a.m. at Duke’s Diner, 1770 Seventh Ave., Olivehurst.
FRIDAY
EVENTS
–The Acting Company is presenting the virtual performance of “PUFFS” at 7 p.m. An individual viewing ticket costs $20 each or $40 for a family. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit theactingco.booktix.com.
– Praise Chapel Yuba City will host a free cooking class for children from 11-17 years old from 5-7 p.m. at 398 Aylor Ave., Yuba City. The theme of the week will be Rome, Italy. There is a $5 suggested donation and reservations are required, call 870-0511.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
–Due to COVID-19, Overeaters Anonymous will not meet in person at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church until further notice. For more information, call 415-246-0064.