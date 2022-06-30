TODAY
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Due to COVID-19, Overeaters Anonymous will not meet in person at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church until further notice. For more information, call 415-246-0064.
SATURDAY
EVENTS
– The Acting Company’s Magic Theatre production of “If the shoe fits, buy it!” will begin at 1 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. at The Acting Company, located at 815 B St., Yuba City. Tickets cost $10 and can be purchased at the box office or online at www.actingcompany.org. For more information, call 751-1100.
– The Yuba City Certified Farmers Market will take place from 8 a.m. to noon at the corner of Plumas Boulevard and C Street in Yuba City. For more information, visit the Yuba City Certified Farmers Market Facebook page.
– Colusa Casino Resort will host a free concert featuring “Drake White and the Big Fire” in the courtyard at the resort, located at 3770 Highway 45 in Colusa. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 7:30 p.m. A fireworks show will follow the concert. For more information, visit https://www.colusacasino.com/entertainment/.
– The Friends of the Sutter County Library will host a First Saturday Book Sale at the Sutter County Library, 750 Forbes Ave., Yuba City, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Books if all genres will be available along with paperbacks, hardback novels and children’s books. All proceeds will go directly to Library Services. For more information, call 530-822-7137.
– The Wheatland History Museum, 111 Main St., Wheatland, will be open from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Admission is free and donations are gladly accepted. Items in the museum reflect the history of the Wheatland and local area. Displays change and include agriculture, business, schools, military, and pre-Wheatland artifacts
ONGOING
– The Gray Lodge, located at 3207 Rutherford Road, Gridley, is open from sunrise to sunset. Gray Lodge is located along the Pacific Flyway and wildlife can be viewed year-round. Some of the activities available include hunting, self-guided nature trail and wildlife viewing. For more information, visit www.wildlife.ca.gov/lands/places-to-visit/gray-lodge-wa, call 846-7500 between 7 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday or call 530-846-7505 Saturday and Sunday.
– The Colusa National Wildlife Refuge, located at 2180 State Highway 20, Colusa, is open year-round. The Auto tour and Wetland walk are open year-round one hour before sunrise and one hour after sunset. Some activities visitors can enjoy include an auto tour, observation deck and observation walkway, trails, photographer and photo blind (by reservation) and hunting (in the designated area). For more information, visit www.fws.gov/refuge/colusa.
