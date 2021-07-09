The following events have been reported to us by organizers or have been taken from websites. As far as we know, these events are still set to continue as planned. Events that have been canceled or postponed will be marked as such. If an event has been canceled or modified, please notify us by emailing adnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com.
TODAY
EVENTS
– There will be a Summer Celebration Vendor Fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Winco parking lot, 1300 Franklin Ave., Yuba City. There will be about 40 vendors, sno cones, barbecue and more. The event is hosted by Yuba Sutter Community Events and the Yuba-Sutter Chamber of Commerce.
– Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture will host Fiesta de Frida from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at its facility, 624 E St., Marysville. Attendees are invited to experience the culture, style and persona of the painter, an artist who inspires with her story of love, adventure, pain and courage. The event will feature Frida arts and crafts, Mexican folk art, live music, picture booth and more. This is a free outdoor event and is open to the public.
– Yuba County One Stop will host a community event and open house at 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the One Stop, 1114 Yuba St., Marysville. The event will include a car show, raffle prizes, activities for children, employers and more. There will also be a free meal box giveaway for the first 300 attendees, provided by the Yuba-Sutter Food Bank.
– The Yuba City Farmers Market will take place from 8 a.m. to noon at the corner of Plumas Boulevard and C Street in Yuba City. For more information, visit the Yuba City Certified Farmers Market Facebook page.
– The Brownsville Farmers Market will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Foothill Volunteer Fire Department, 16796 Willow Glen Road, Brownsville. The market will feature local produce, artisan products and handmade crafts. For more information, visit the @BrownsvilleCaliforniaFarmersMarket Facebook page.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– NOTICE: New Beginnings Codependents Anonymous, formerly Twin Cities Codependents Anonymous, is no longer meeting on Saturdays and will meet on Tuesdays at 7 p.m. at Cornerstone Community Church, 700 Washington Ave., Yuba City, beginning on Aug. 3. For more information, call 530-275-1478.
SUNDAY
EVENTS
– Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture will host the “All About the Arts Talk Show” at 4 p.m. on the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page and YouTube channel. Joe Moye, Tom Galvin and David Read will take participants through events and activities going on while sharing some information along with “Weird Art News” and live music. This session’s guest will be sound engineer Joe Meyer.
MONDAY
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Yuba City Parks & Recreation Commission will meet at 5:30 p.m. at the City Council Chambers, 1201 Civic Center Blvd., Yuba City.
CLUB MEETINGS
– Sons in Retirement will host its monthly luncheon at 11:45 a.m. at the Plaza Room, 210 Julie Drive, Yuba City. The guest speaker will be Mat Conant, District 5 Supervisor for the Sutter County Board of Supervisors.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Due to COVID-19, Overeaters Anonymous will not meet in person at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church until further notice. For more information, call 635-5034.
TUESDAY
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Yuba County Board of Supervisors will meet at 9 a.m. at the Yuba County Government Center in the Board Chambers, 915 Eighth St., Marysville, and via Zoom. Masks will be encouraged to be worn by individuals who are not fully vaccinated while inside the center and chambers. For more information on how to join the meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.yuba.org.
– The Sutter County Board of Supervisors will meet at 3 p.m. in the City Council Chambers, 1201 Civic Center Blvd., Yuba City. The meeting will be open to the public but may be subject to social distancing requirements. Those who wish to attend are encouraged to wear a facial covering. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.suttercounty.org.
– The Reclamation District Number 1660 board of trustees will meet at 2 p.m. at 6724 Progress Road, Meridian.
CLUB MEETINGS
– The Yuba City Early Risers Kiwanis Club will meet at 6:45 a.m. at Carmine’s, 229 Clark Ave., Yuba City. The club meets on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Anon Twin Cities will meet from 7-8:30 p.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
– Parents of Addicted Loved Ones (PAL) will meet at 7 p.m. at First Lutheran Church, 850 Cooper Ave., Yuba City. For more information, call Sandy at 743-8782.
We hope you find this daily calendar of local events helpful. You can help by notifying us of any events that should be listed for the general public. Email us at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com or call 749-6552 Please make sure to provide contact information. Thanks!
(Are you a club or organization that meets regularly? We can include that ... let us know.)