TODAY
EVENTS
– The Yuba City Certified Farmers’ Market will take place from 8 a.m.-noon at the Townsquare Fountain in Yuba City. The market is implementing precautions to ensure safety of customers and asks attendees consider the vendors as well. The market will include fresh fruit, produce and food-related items only until the state allows craft vendors as well. For more information, visit the Yuba City Certified Farmers Market Facebook page.
– The Brownsville Farmers Market will be from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. in the parking lot at the Foothill Volunteer Fire Department, 16796 Willow Glen Road, Brownsville. Yuba County guidelines will be in place regarding COVID-19 – such as social distancing. Some vendors include local and organic produce, eggs, baked goods, artisan art and jewelry and more. For more information call or text 399-9506 or visit @BrownsvilleCaliforniaFarmersMarket on Facebook.
– The Acting Company presents “A Seussified Pride and Prejudice.” Performances will be at The Acting Company theater, located at 815 B St. in Yuba City, starting at 1 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. Tickets are $20 per person and can be purchased by emailing info@acting company.org or visiting www.actingcompany.org. Tickets are also available at The Acting Company Box Office, located at 815 B St. in Yuba City. The box office is open Monday through Friday from noon-2 p.m., except holidays. For more information, call 751-1100 or follow The Acting Company on Facebook.
– POSTPONED: The Acting Company’s “Ah, Wilderness!” performance at The Acting Company theater has been postponed. For more information, call 751-1100 or follow The Acting Company on Facebook.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Twin Cities Codependents Anonymous will meet at 1 p.m. in the patio room at First Lutheran Church, 850 Cooper Ave., Yuba City. For more information, call 971-239-9915.
SUNDAY
EVENTS
– The Knights of Columbus No. 2145 Blood Drive will be from 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. in the Old Parish Hall, 335 Oak St., Colusa. Vitalant is requiring donors to wear a facial covering and it’s asked that donors make appointments to accommodate social distancing – the ability to take walk-ins is limited. To make an appointment, call 893-5433.
– Virtual Art Radio Today Program, hosted by Tom Galvin, Joe Moye and David Read, will take place at 4 p.m. on the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page. The special guests will be Bill Thoms, an instrumental musician, and Nicole Thoms, an opera singer.
– Gray Avenue Christian Church, 1524 Gray Ave., Yuba City, will be donating bags of food to those in need. The service will be open at 10 a.m.
MONDAY
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Colusa Unified School District Board will hold a meeting in the CUSD Conference Room, 745 Tenth Street, Colusa, starting at 5:15 p.m. For more information, call Ashley Jennings at 458-7791, ext. 4006, or email at ajennings@colusa.k12.ca.us.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Overeaters Anonymous will meet at 6 p.m. at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 1390 Franklin Road, Yuba City. For more information, call 635-5034.
TUESDAY
EVENTS
– Artist’s Alchemy will take place at 4 p.m. on the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page featuring special guest, Madelyne Tempelton, a local artist who specializes in murals.
– There will be a Sites Reservoir virtual town hall meeting from 10 a.m.-noon. For more information, visit www.sitesproject.org/sites-project-authority/meetings/.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Yuba County Board of Supervisors will meet at 9 a.m. To join the meeting, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87247321744?pwd=TjFwRkhJeTNKQkhYaENqdkZaV1FEUT09 />Meeting ID: 872 4732 1744 or call 1-669-900-9128. The meeting ID is 872 4732 1744 and the password is 306800.
– The Sutter County Board of Supervisors will meet at 3 p.m. The public can view the meeting by visiting http://suttercountyca.iqm2.com/Citizens/default.aspx. It’s asked that people submit public comments via email by 1 p.m. the day of the meeting – they can be sent to boardclerk@co.sutter.ca.us. It’s asked that people identify the agenda item they wish to address and limit to 250 words.
– The Wheatland City Council will meet at 6:30 p.m. To join the meeting, visit https://zoom.us/j/93189367132?pwd=QXZLcW5kYnVaa1JwOFM5YkRRR2NoUT09 or call 1-408-638-0968. The meeting ID is 931 8936 7132 and the password is 862222. City council members and participants are encouraged to join the meeting 10 minutes early to resolve any technical issues before the session begins.
– CANCELED: The Marysville Joint Unified School District board of trustees meeting has been canceled. The next regular meeting is scheduled for July 21.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Anon Twin Cities will meet from 7-8:30 p.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
