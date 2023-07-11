TODAY
EVENTS
– Wind Down Wednesday: Bracelet Making with Guests Yuba-Sutter Behavioral Health Prevention Education Intervention begins at 4 p.m. at the Yuba County Library, 303 Second Street in Marysville. Registration is required.
– Blue Zones Project Yuba Sutter hosts a walking moai every Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. at 424 D Street, Marysville.
THURSDAY
EVENTS
– Join Family Soup for a fun club geared toward Lego creators at 1:15 p.m. at the Yuba County Library, 303 Second Street in Marysville. All supplies are provided. The July projects will be Lego gardens and Nerf targets. This program is for children with special needs and friends. Registration is required.
– Design Your Own Stickers begins at 3 p.m. at the Yuba County Library, 303 Second Street in Marysville. The event is designed for adults and children over 5. All supplies will be provided. Registration is required.
– First Five Story Time Tuesdays-Thursday begins at 10 a.m. at the Yuba County Library for ages 0-5-years-old. Experience the fun with stories, music, and activities that will help your child discover the joy of reading. Registration is required.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– Sutter-Yuba Behavioral Health Advisory Board has a regular meeting at 5 p.m. inside the Sutter County Agriculture Department at 142 Garden Highway in Yuba City. To join via Zoom visit https://bit.ly/3PQCmXv and apply the identification number 895 4214 9880 and passcode 1234.
– Public Works/Support Services Committee has a standing committee meeting at 8:30 a.m. at 1160 Civic Center Blvd., Suite A, in Yuba City.
– The Yuba Community College District Governing Board is holding a regular meeting at 5 p.m. inside the Yuba Community College District, Yuba College building, at 2088 N. Beale Road, Building 300-Flavors in Marysville.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Widowed Persons Group of Sutter/Yuba has a lunch at 11:30 a.m. at Midtown Grill, 747 Colusa Ave in Yuba City.
FRIDAY
EVENTS
– Convergence Theatre Company presents "Godspell" beginning at 7 p.m. at the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts in Yuba City. Tickets are available by calling (530) 742-2787. The show continues Friday at 7 p.m., Saturday at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. Godspell, a musical composed by Stephen Schwartz, is structured as a series of parables, primarily based on the Gospel of Matthew, interspersed with music mostly set to lyrics from traditional hymns, with the passion of Christ appearing briefly near the end.
– The 23rd annual Marysville Peach Festival is a two-day event beginning at 4 p.m. on D Street in Marysville. There will be vendors, music and plenty of food and drinks available. For more information visit https://www.marysvillepeachfest.com.
– Super Smash Brothers Tournament with Yuba County Office of Education begins at noon at the Yuba County Library, 303 Second Street in Marysville. No registration is necessary.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
Overeaters Anonymous (OA) has a face-to-face meeting at 5:30 p.m. at 1390 Franklin Road, Yuba City. For more information call Ellie S. at 530-635-3507.