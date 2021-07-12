TODAY
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Yuba County Board of Supervisors will meet at 9 a.m. at the Yuba County Government Center in the Board Chambers, 915 Eighth St., Marysville, and via Zoom. Masks will be encouraged to be worn by individuals who are not fully vaccinated while inside the center and chambers. For more information on how to join the meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.yuba.org.
– The Sutter County Board of Supervisors will have a special meeting/study session at 2 p.m. followed by a regular meeting at 3 p.m. in the City Council Chambers, 1201 Civic Center Blvd., Yuba City. The meeting will be open to the public but may be subject to social distancing requirements. Those who wish to attend are encouraged to wear a facial covering. For more information or to view the agendas, visit www.suttercounty.org.
– The Reclamation District Number 1660 board of trustees will meet at 2 p.m. at 6724 Progress Road, Meridian.
CLUB MEETINGS
– The Yuba City Early Risers Kiwanis Club will meet at 6:45 a.m. at Carmine’s, 229 Clark Ave., Yuba City. The club meets on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Anon Twin Cities will meet from 7-8:30 p.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
– Parents of Addicted Loved Ones (PAL) will meet at 7 p.m. at First Lutheran Church, 850 Cooper Ave., Yuba City. For more information, call Sandy at 743-8782.
WEDNESDAY
EVENTS
– The Beale Air Force Base Blood Drive, in conjunction with Vitalant, will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Community Activity Center, 17700 Robert Nicoletti Way, Building 2425, Beale AFB. Facial coverings are required to donate if a person is not fully vaccinated and appointments are encouraged to accommodate social distancing. To make an appointment, call Vitalant at 893-5433.
– The Sutter County Museum will host its Certified Farmers Market from 3:30-6:30 p.m. at 1333 Butte House Road, Yuba City. Facial coverings are required. For more information, visit www.suttercounty.org the Sutter County Museum Facebook page.
– The Arbuckle Farmers Market, hosted by the Arbuckle Revitalization Committee, will be open at LaVanche Hursch Park, 308 Fifth St., from 4-7 p.m. Each Wednesday through Aug. 11, the market will be offering fresh, locally grown fruits and vegetables, cut flowers, nuts, eggs, olive oil, meat, hand-made crafts and community information. A weekly meal provided by Market Street Grill will also be available for purchase. For more information, visit the Arbuckle Revitalization Committee’s Facebook page.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Sutter County Board of Education will meet at 5:30 p.m. Participation is available via teleconference. For more information on how to join the meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.sutter.k12.ca.us.
The Live Oak City Council will hold a special meeting in the City Council Chambers, 9955 Live Oak Boulevard, Live Oak, starting at 6:30 p.m. To view the agenda, visit www.liveoakcity.org/government/agendas-and-minutes.
– CANCELED: The Yuba City Planning Commission meeting scheduled for July 14 has been cancelled. The next meeting is scheduled for July 28.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Anon will meet from 10-11 a.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
