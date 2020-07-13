The following events have been reported to us by organizers or have been taken from websites. As far as we know, these events are still set to continue as planned. Events that have been canceled or postponed will be marked as such. If an event has been canceled due to the coronavirus, please notify us by emailing adnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com.
TODAY
EVENTS
– Artist’s Alchemy will take place at 4 p.m. on the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page featuring special guest, Madelyne Tempelton, a local artist who specializes in murals.
– There will be a Sites Reservoir virtual town hall meeting from 10 a.m.-noon. For more information, visit www.sitesproject.org/sites-project-authority/meetings/.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Yuba County Board of Supervisors will meet at 9 a.m. To join the meeting, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87247321744?pwd=TjFwRkhJeTNKQkhYaENqdkZaV1FEUT09 />Meeting ID: 872 4732 1744 or call 1-669-900-9128. The meeting ID is 872 4732 1744 and the password is 306800.
– The Sutter County Board of Supervisors will meet at 3 p.m. The public can view the meeting by visiting http://suttercountyca.iqm2.com/Citizens/default.aspx. It’s asked that people submit public comments via email by 1 p.m. the day of the meeting – they can be sent to boardclerk@co.sutter.ca.us. It’s asked that people identify the agenda item they wish to address and limit to 250 words.
– The Wheatland City Council will meet at 6:30 p.m. To join the meeting, visit https://zoom.us/j/93189367132?pwd=QXZLcW5kYnVaa1JwOFM5YkRRR2NoUT09 or call 1-408-638-0968. The meeting ID is 931 8936 7132 and the password is 862222. City council members and participants are encouraged to join the meeting 10 minutes early to resolve any technical issues before the session begins.
– CANCELED: The Marysville Joint Unified School District board of trustees meeting has been canceled. The next regular meeting is scheduled for July 21.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Anon Twin Cities will meet from 7-8:30 p.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
WEDNESDAY
EVENTS
–The Sutter County Museum will host a certified Farmers Market at the museum, 1333 Butte House Road, Yuba City, from 4-7 p.m. All shoppers must be wearing masks and social distancing will be enforced. For more information, call 822-7141.
– Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4095 will host bingo beginning at 6 p.m. at 4956 Powerline Road, Olivehurst. The cost is $20 for two 10 game packs – there is a guaranteed payout of $20. There will be special games such as double action bingo, hot ball and pull tabs. For more information, call 777-9057.
– The Arbuckle Farmers Market, hosted by the Arbuckle Revitalization Committee, will be open at LaVanche Hursch Park, 308 Fifth St., from 4-7 p.m. Each Wednesday through Aug. 26, the market will be offering fresh, locally grown fruits and vegetables, cut flowers, nuts, eggs, olive oil, meat, hand-made crafts and community information. A weekly meal provided by Market Street Grill will also be available for purchase. For more information, visit the Arbuckle Revitalization Committee’s Facebook page.
– There will be a Sites Reservoir virtual town hall from 2-4 p.m. For more information, visit www.sitesproject.org/sites-project-authority/meetings/.
– CANCELED: Foreigner: Juke Box Hero Tour 2020, at Toyota Amphitheater, 2677 Forty Mile Road, Wheatland, has been canceled.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Live Oak City Council will meet at 6 p.m. The public can view the meeting remotely by visiting https://liveoakca.granicus.com/ViewPublisher.php?view_id=1. Public comments can be submitted via email at cmenchaca@liveoakcity.org during the meeting prior to the close of public comment on an item. Public comments can also be made through the eComment feature at the link above.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Anon will meet from 10-11 a.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
