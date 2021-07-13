The following events have been reported to us by organizers or have been taken from websites. As far as we know, these events are still set to continue as planned. Events that have been canceled or postponed will be marked as such. If an event has been canceled due to the coronavirus, please notify us by emailing adnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com.
TODAY
EVENTS
–The Beale Air Force Base Blood Drive, in conjunction with Vitalant, will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Community Activity Center, 17700 Robert Nicoletti Way, Building 2425, Beale AFB. Facial coverings are required to donate if a person is not fully vaccinated and appointments are encouraged to accommodate social distancing. To make an appointment, call Vitalant at 893-5433.
– The Sutter County Museum will host its Certified Farmers Market from 3:30-6:30 p.m. at 1333 Butte House Road, Yuba City. Facial coverings are required. For more information, visit www.suttercounty.org the Sutter County Museum Facebook page.
– The Arbuckle Farmers Market, hosted by the Arbuckle Revitalization Committee, will be open at LaVanche Hursch Park, 308 Fifth St., from 4-7 p.m. Each Wednesday through Aug. 11, the market will be offering fresh, locally grown fruits and vegetables, cut flowers, nuts, eggs, olive oil, meat, hand-made crafts and community information. A weekly meal provided by Market Street Grill will also be available for purchase. For more information, visit the Arbuckle Revitalization Committee’s Facebook page.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Sutter County Board of Education will meet at 5:30 p.m. Participation is available via teleconference. For more information on how to join the meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.sutter.k12.ca.us.
– The Live Oak City Council will hold a special meeting in the City Council Chambers, 9955 Live Oak Boulevard, Live Oak, starting at 6:30 p.m. To view the agenda, visit www.liveoakcity.org/government/agendas-and-minutes.
– CANCELED: The Yuba City Planning Commission meeting scheduled for July 14 has been cancelled. The next meeting is scheduled for July 28.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Anon will meet from 10-11 a.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
THURSDAY
EVENTS
–The Colusa Certified Farmers Market will be open each Thursday from 4-7 p.m. for the summer season and will feature several local certified vendors including Premier Mushrooms, Rosita Ranch, Ben’s Grass Fed Beef, Grindstone Wines, Jeffrey’s Ranch Pecans and O’Connell Ranch. The market is located at Veterans Memorial Park, at the corner of Market and 10th streets in Colusa. The Colusa Certified Farmers Market accepts WIC, senior vouchers and CalFresh as part of the Market Match Incentive Program. For more information, contact Jennifer Diaz at 415-994-9082.
– Now & Then will be performing at Memorial Park, located at the corner of 10th and Market Street in Colusa, during this week’s installment of the Colusa Concerts in the Park series, hosted by the city of Colusa. The music will start at 6:30 p.m. and a free line dancing class will be held at 5:30 p.m. For more information, contact the Colusa Recreation Department at 458-4941 extension 108.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
–The Olivehurst Public Utility District board of directors will meet at 7 p.m. For more information on how to join the meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.opud.org.
CLUB MEETINGS
–The Widowed Persons Group of Sutter-Yuba will have a breakfast outing at Peach Tree Restaurant, 1080 N. Beale Road, Linda, starting at 9 a.m.
